Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday March 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Anna Malone (née McGrath) Shannabooly Road, Ballynanty, Limerick / Doonbeg, Clare and late of Eircom. Anna, died (peacefully) in the loving care of Riverdale House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her loving husband Denis (Dinny) Malone. Deeply missed by her loving sons Thomas, Denis and Brian, daughter Anna, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Mary, Maria and Noreen, grandsons Damien, Paul, Jeff, Peter, Alex and Briain, granddaughters Emma and Aedin, great-grandson Connell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, late sisters Celia, Phyllis ,Maura and Madeline, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Anna's life and will hold a memorial service to which everybody will be very welcome. While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, a private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass, will take place in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, at 11am on Friday (March 12th). Mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

Anna’s funeral cortege will pass her residence in Shannabooly Road, Ballynanty, after Mass enroute to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan O' Connell Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, formerly of Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry, late Garda Siochana) 9th March 2021, peacefully at home with his loving family.

Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Niamh, Deirdre, Brian and Muireann. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Billy, Scott and Phil, grandchildren Dearbhail, Conor, Liam, Ciara and Avie, brothers John and Noel, sister Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Friday (12th March) at 2pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Requiem mass will be lived streamed here Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May he Rest in Peace.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Dillon (née Curley) Ashbrook, Limerick City, Limerick / Athlone, Westmeath / Glasnevin, Dublin. Founder member and past president of PAR Bridge Club). March 9th 2021, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Joe. Dearly loved mother of Conor, Vincent and Joseph. Predeceased by her sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Toni and Anne, grandsons Stephen, Ronan, Ciaran and Sean, brother Michael and sisters Una and Margaret, brother-in-law Emmet, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Friday (12th March) at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May she rest in peace.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine (Cora) McNamara (née Stewart) St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Cora, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, sons Christopher and Philip, daughters Catherine and Christina, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Evan, Stewart, Shannon and Leona, great-grandchild Kaiden, sister Rita U.S.A., nephew Pat Stewart, other nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Monday (March 15th) at 11am. Mass will be live streamed

Cora's funeral cortège will pass her residence in St. Munchin's Street, after Mass, en route to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. May She Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------