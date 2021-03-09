Deaths in Limerick - March 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Jimmy Barrett

Of Millmount, Kilmallock

Deeply regretted by niece Lisa, nephews John and Martin, brother Christy and sister Mary, brother-in-law Martin, grandnieces and nephews and good friend Jimmy Mulcahy, relatives and friends.

Arriving at SS Peter and Paul’s Church Kilmallock Thursday, March 11th for 12noon Mass. Cortège will travel up Sarsfield St, Kilmallock and back by Emmett Street, by Millmount and to Kilmallock graveyard following funeral Mass.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, funeral Mass is restricted to family only please.

********

The death has occurred of Marie Cowhey (née Enright)

Of Brookeville Avenue, Clareview

Marie died, peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Con, dearest mother to her daughters Mary, Vivienne, Suzanne, Valerie, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Sarah, and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, her 20 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Michael, Jack and Raymond, sisters Helen, Pauline and Geraldine, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in St. Munchin’s Church on Thursday, March 11 at 11 am and will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg7cEzPZ-ss

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

No flowers or mass cards please, donations if desired to Milford palliative care team.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

********

The death has occurred of Irene Doyle

Of Meadow Springs, Clareview

Peacefully at the Ennis Road Care Facility. Deeply missed by her loving sister Patricia (England). Her sister in law Clare, nephew Barry, niece Deirdre. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private cremation service took place on Monday March 8 in Shannon Crematorium. Her ashes will be interred in the Doyle family plot at Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery at a later date.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon's Funeral Directors.

*********

The death has occurred of Patricia Gleeson-Mangan

Of Knockanes, Adare

On March 8, 2021, peacefully

Beloved wife of Tony, dear mother of Therese and Denise

Very deeply regretted by sorrowing husband, daughters, adoring grandchildren, brothers Michael, Dermot and Vincent, nephews, nieces, relatives kind neighbours and her many friends

May she rest in peace

Funeral cortege leaving her home in Knockanes Thursday morning at 11.15am en route to Holy Trinity Church Adare for a private family funeral Mass at 12pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery Adare.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions.

Family flowers only, the family appreciates your kindness in these sad and difficult times.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors Croom.

*********

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Gore

Of Brookville Avenue, Clareview and Foynes

Joe, died (peacefully) at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Concepta (Connie) and brother Jackie. Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Anna Morris, brother-in-law John Hunt and his wife Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, at 12pm on Saturday, March 13. Joe's funeral cortege will pass his residence in Brookville Avenue, Clareview, after Mass enroute to Robertstown Cemetery, Foynes.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*********

The death has occurred of Anna Malone (née McGrath)

Of Shannabooly Road, Ballynanty and Doonbeg, Clare

Late of Eircom

Anna, died (peacefully) in the loving care of Riverdale nursing home.

Predeceased by her loving husband Denis (Dinny) Malone. Deeply missed by her loving sons Thomas, Denis and Brian, daughter Anna, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Mary, Maria and Noreen, grandsons Damien, Paul, Jeff, Peter, Alex and Briain, granddaughters Emma and Aedin, great-grandson Connell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*********

The death has occurred of Eamonn McDonagh

Of College Park, Corbally and Claremorris, Mayo

Retired An Garda Síochána.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness, bravely borne, at Riverdale House nursing home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Russell). Sadly missed by his loving children Caroline, Michael, Elaine (Cantillon) & Clare (White), grandchildren Louise, Jean, Shane, Lauren, Niamh, Michael and Darren, sons-in-law Mike and George, daughter-in-law Jackie, brother Paddy, sisters Ann (Byrne), Catherine (Barrett) and Teresa (Sweeney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by his brother Michael.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Friday, March 12 at 12 noon and will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Eamonn’s funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass at 1:15pm approx. for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance. House private please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*********

The death has occurred of Neil Sexton

Of Carrowgar, Knockaderry and Rockchapel, Cork

Passed away, peacefully, on the March 8, 2021, at the University Hospital Limerick. Much loved husband of Joan, and devoted father of Michael, Neil and Shauna, loving grandad of Casey. Neil will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brothers John, Denny, Tom his sisters Nora, Eileen, Mary, Catherine, Joan, Julie, and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. Neil is predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Danny.

May he rest in peace

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, March 11, at 12 noon in Saint Munchin's Church, Knockaderry(family only, 10 people) followed by burial in Clouncagh Cemetery. Neil's funeral Mass will be live streamed. The funeral cortège will leave Neil's residence on Thursday morning at 11am on its journey to Knockaderry Church. Please ensure social distancing and public health guidelines are respected.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit of the University Hospital Limerick.

*********

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Katie) Burke

Of Mullally Lawn, Cappamore

Formerly of Cullina, Cappamore. On March 8, 2021, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, predeceased by her sisters Mary, Joan and Chrissie. Deeply regretted by her cousins Mary Moloney, Alice Hourigan and John Ryan also her good friend Helen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral cortège will leave Lynch-Kellys Funeral Home, Cappamore, Wednesday morning at 11am for requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Towerhill cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines re: Covid-19. Funeral Mass is restricted to 10 family members. Mass can be viewed live at: http://funeralslive.ie/katie-burke/