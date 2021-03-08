Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Maura O'Callaghan (née Treacy), Newpark, Portlaoise, Laois and late of Kilmallock.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Maura, beloved wife of Barry and dearly loved mother to Treacy, Brendan and Paula (Brisbane). Cherished grandmother to Séan, Niamh, Roisin, Brian, Stan, Oran, Tadhg, Darcy, Ruari and Hartley. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Fr Brian and Kevin, sister Sheila, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in the Heath Golf Club, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attended but cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on rip.ie , or send on in the traditional manner. The family appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael McGowan, Ballycroy House, Coolanoran, Newcastle West.

Died, peacefully, on Monday, 8th March, at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The McGowan family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff from UHL, Milford Care Centre, local home help teams and Dr John Leonard for all of the support and care given to Michael.



May He Rest In Peace



A private funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Wednesday morning at 11.30am, in accordance with government guidelines. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie