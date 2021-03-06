Deaths in Limerick - March 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Felix Randles of Lottera, Bruree, Limerick. Formerly of Clontoo, Kilgarvan, Kerry.

Beloved husband of Bridget (Nee Ryan) and dear father of Frances, Gerard, Tom, Felix, Patrick, Ettie, Tony and John.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters; brother Stephen (Rosscarbery), sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law Pat and Declan; daughters-in-law Annette, Maura, Eunice, Danny, Aoife and Pam; grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Monday (March 8) for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

Felix' funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Pat O'Brien of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Batt and Kitty and his brother Gerry.

Regretted by his loving sisters Miriam, Rena and Rose; brother Eugene; nephew Alex; brother-in-law Denis, extended family and friends.

A private service will be held in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday (March 9) at 12 noon.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace