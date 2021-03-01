Deaths in Limerick - March 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine TOOMEY (née Perry), Castletroy Heights, Castletroy and formerly of Blackrock, Dublin.

Catherine died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Sean and dearest mother of Sarah, Rachel & Emma and dearest ‘Nana’ to Aaron, Ben, James & Rory. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Brian, Kieran & Kevin, siblings Paschal, Margaret (Australia), Frank & Cyril, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Recently predeceased by her brother Harry.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass, for family members, only will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Wednesday (Mar. 3rd) at 12noon and will be streamed live. Mass can be viewed here

Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Catherine’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 11:45 am on Wednesday.

Please observe Social Distance | House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Annie Sheehy (née O'Gorman), Milford, Cork and Effin.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and dear mother of John and Michael, predeceased by her loving brothers. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reception into The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milford on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Newtown new cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Annie's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section on rip.ie marked condolences.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ladislav RAC, Cratloe Suites, Ennis Road and formerly of Spišská Teplica, Slovakia.

Ladislav died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Zuzana Racova, son Rene Rac, brother Pavol Rac, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland, UK, Czech Republic & Slovakia.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass for family members only will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Wednesday (Mar. 3rd) at 12:30pm and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm Service.

Click here to view Mass | Click here to view Cremation Service. (Password for Cremation Service : 14LR03) Link will come live at 1:50pm for Cremation Service

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Connor (née Moore), Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, formerly of O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro and late of Krupps Engineering and Dunnes Stores, Parkway, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Mary and Francis Moore.

Geraldine, died (peacefully) at her daughters residence in Carrig West, Clarina, Co. Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughter Edel, son-in-law Johannes, adoring grandchildren Clodagh, Christian and Coleen, sisters Noreen, Breda, Catherine, Patricia, Peggy, Reena, Mary and Joan, brothers Tony and Frank, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Geraldine's Funeral Cortege, will depart her daughters residence in Carrig West, Clarina, on Friday (March 5th) at 10.15am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Callaghan, Rosturra Crescent, Woodview Park, and formerly of 12th Inf Batt, Sarsfield Barracks & Swift Taxis.

Joe died peacefully, at home, on 1st March 2021.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving children Mike, Liam, Joseph, Linda & Marian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass, for family members only will take place in St. Munchins Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday (Mar. 4th) at 1pm and will be live streamed. Link to Follow.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 12:40pm on Thursday for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Charles N. (Charlie) McLean, Convent Street, Limerick City, and formerly of William Todd & Co. & Workspace.

Charlie died unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by family, in University Hospital Limerick, on 28th February 2021.

Beloved son of the late Charlie & Mary-Jo and dearest brother of Patsy O’Brien and the late Mary Hartnett and uncle of the late Gerard Hartnett. Sadly missed by his sister, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Tuesday (Mar. 2nd) at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only and please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mikey McCarthy, Hillview Drive, Charleville, and Kilmallock.

Following an accident.

Rest in Peace

Nephew of the late Dooley, Michael, Paddy and Kathleen (Daly) O’Driscoll.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Theresa (O’Driscoll) & Mike, Fiancé and mother-to-be Courtney Ryan (Banogue), grandmother Anne O’Driscoll, grandparents Kathleen and Pat McCarthy (Kilmallock), sisters Annie, Margarita & Katie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brotihers-in-law Jamie, Ian and John, uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arriving at 1.30 pm in Holy Cross Church, Charleville on Tuesday for 2 pm Requiem Mass. Funeral after to local cemetery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peter Heffernan, Dromcollogher.

On February 25th, following an accident.

Rest in Peace

Brother of the late Kathleen (O'Flynn), Marian (Curtin) & Bernie (Naughton).

Deeply regretted by his daughters Ann-Marie, Josephine, Sinead & Alison, sons Timothy, John, Peter & Paul, their mother Josephine (nee O' Connor), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Breda (Clifford), Mary-Jo (Cussen), Anne (O’Flynn), Margaret (Conaty U.K), Esther (Daly), Cora (Quilty), Concepta (O’Sullivan), Carmel (Kiely) & Geraldine (Kenny), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Arriving at 8.30 am on Wednesday in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Dromcollogher for 9 am Requiem Mass. Followed by cremation in Shannon.

If you wish to give your regards, you may do so in the condolence book on rip.ie

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patsy Carrig (née Hogan), Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross and late of Ballynanty Beg).

February 23rd peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Sean. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Joanne and the late Brent. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Jake, Caoimhe, Conor and Liam, great-granddaughter Emma, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place this Thursday (4th March) at 11.00am in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here

Family flowers only please. In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.