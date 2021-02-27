Deaths in Limerick - February 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Mikey McCarthy of 28 Hillview Drive, Charleville, Cork / Kilmallock, Limerick. Following an accident. Nephew of the late Dooley, Michael, Paddy and Kathleen (Daly) O’Driscoll. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Theresa (O’Driscoll) and Mike, fiancé and mother-to-be Courtney Ryan (Banogue), grandmother Anne O’Driscoll, grandparents Kathleen and Pat McCarthy (Kilmallock), sisters Annie, Margarita and Katie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law Jamie, Ian and John, uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Peg McEnery (née Collins) of Knockaneroe, Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Peg passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, on Saturday, February 27th 2021. Peg is very sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, son Micheál, daughters Maura, Eilish, and Mairéad, their partners Maurice and Billy, grandchildren Órlaith, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Muireann and Darragh, brothers Tosco and Donal, (Peg is predeceased by her brother Seáno), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortège will depart Peg’s residence on Tuesday at 10.30am and travel, via Shanbally, on route to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/ (Duagh page). Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Jessie O'Brien (née Hatton) of Killonan, Castletroy, Limerick. On February 26th 2021 peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Hugh and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Irene and Louie, brother Eric, daughter-in-law Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen this Monday (1st March) at 12.30pm followed by burial in Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Arthur O'Connor of Sutton, Dublin / Limerick (in his 96th year). On February 26th, 2021 in the gentle care of the staff of Howth Hill Lodge Nursing Home; reunited with his beloved wife Lilian, loving father of Deirdre, Nuala and Fiona, father-in-law of Fergus, Richie and the late Tom. Devoted grandfather to Conor and his wife Beth, Ciaran, Philip, Daniel and Peter. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Oonagh, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandsons, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. A private double family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For livestreaming of Arthur and Lilian’s funeral service on Monday 1st, March at 1pm please click: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-howth

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Hartigan of Rivers, Lisnagry, Limerick. On 26th February 2021, peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Marie, Collette, Aileen, and Sharon, sons Vincent and Mark, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Nora and brother Noel, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Tuesday 2nd March at 10.40 a.m. via Stradbally, Belmont, Daly’s Cross, Gardenhill and the Newport Road, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, for Requiem Mass, at 11.30 a.m, which can be viewed online. Burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Castletroy, Limerick. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding number of people and social distance.