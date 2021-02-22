Deaths in Limerick: Monday, February 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Eric Smyth, Janemount Court, Corbally, and formerly of CIE.

Eric died (suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Elizabeth, his siblings Pat, Joseph and Betty. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Laura, brothers Mike, Dick, Raymond and Eugene, sister Marie (Coventry, U.K.), grandchildren Jordan, Kyle and Amelia, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, on Thursday (February 25th) at 11am Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan, of Bayview Avenue, Toronto and formerly Church View, Adare.

19th February 2021. Peacefully. Daughter of the late Jackie and Margaret Ryan and dear sister of the recently deceased Gerry.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her brothers, Michael and Eamonn, sisters Mary, Gretta, Lily, Patricia, Cecilia and Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family, neighbours and friends. Kindly cared for by her close friends Pat, Barbara, Sandy and Sherry and the staff of Sunnybrook Hospice Toronto.

A funeral service will take place in Toronto in the coming days. In due course Eileen's remains will be repatriated to Adare for burial. You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book via the link on rip.ie The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Sean Quinn, Ballynagranagh, Kilteely and late of Roadbridge Ltd.

Peacefully at the I.C.U., University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Mairead, Eimear, Roisin and the recently deceased Bryan. Stepfather of Pat and John. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tomás, Mairead’s partner Mike, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Shaun, Jessica, Ben, Luke, Anna, Jack and Eoin, brothers Richard, Larry, Eamonn and Aidan, sisters Kathleen, Sr. Brigid (Bidsy), Mary and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, a wide circle of friends and work colleagues.

May he rest in peace

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (24th February) at 11.30am in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Kilteely followed by burial in St. Columbas (New Pallas) Cemetery, Pallasgreen. Requiem Mass will be streamed here House strictly private. Donations if desired to the Critical Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael Frank Quilligan, Assumpta Park, Newcastle West.

Who died in London on 16th February 2021. Son of the late Patrick and Mary. Survived by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church, this Wednesday, 24th February, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Dwyer (née Cosgrave), Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane.

Bridget died (peacefully) in her 98th year, in the loving care of the staff of Adare & District Nursing Home.

Pre deceased by her loving husband John, daughters Marion and Colette Moyler. Sadly missed by her son Kieran, daughter-in-law Terry, son-in-law Ger Moyler, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Wednesday (February 24th) at 11.00am and Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Cora) McNamara (née Stewart), St. Munchin`s Street, St. Mary`s Park.

Cora died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, sons Christopher and Philip, daughters Catherine and Christina, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Evan, Stewart, Shannon and Leona, great-grandchild Kaiden, sister Rita U.S.A., nephew Pat Stewart, other nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kay Marshall (née O'Grady), Marian Place, Roxboro Road.

Kay died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice, daughters Debbie and Olivia, grandchildren Jessica, Colin, Shane, Eva, Sam, Lucy and Max, great-grandsons Kaylen and Jayden, sons-in-law Darren Kelly and Noel Guerin, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, the extended O'Grady and Marshall families, many friends and kind neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

For those who would like to pay their respects, Kay's Funeral cortege will depart her residence on Wednesday (February 24th) at 10.30am, en route to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Kathy) Cronin (née Broughan), Chesterfield Downs, Castletroy View and formerly of Middlesex, U.K.

Kathy died peacefully in St. Michael’s Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, sons James & Michael, brother Joseph, other family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral for immediate family only will take place.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Sean Coughlan, Garryfine Castle, Bruree and Late of Mogeely, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend, Mary (nee Finn), daughters Noreen (Howe), Helen (Cremin), Mary-Teresa & Jo (Biggane), sons Patrick (Germany) & Edward, sons-in-law Dave, Pat, Denis & Clifford, daughters-in-law Alina & Caroline (Barrett), sisters, brothers, grandchildren Sean, Emmet, Leslie, Aaron, Nicky, Dario & Luana, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Owing to HSE restrictions, a maximum of ten people are allowed to attend. Arriving to Rockhill Church on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Buttevant. House private please. Messages may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie or posted to O’Malley Funeral Directors, Main Street, Charleville.

The death has occurred of Gerard Clery, Cappalaheen, Kilkishen, Clare and late of Mayorstone Drive.

Suddenly, at home 20/2/2021. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive and mother May, brothers Michael and Andy, his children Maeve, Siobhan and Padraig, brother in law, sisters in law, son in law, daughter in law, Grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Gerard Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Ger will take place on Wednesday at Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick, at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery, Nenagh. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the livestream of his funeral Mass on www.ourladyoftherosaryparish.ie/webcam Condolences can be left on rip.ie The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.