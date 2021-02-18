Deaths in Limerick - February 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Corbett (nee Egan) Assumpta Park, Newcastle West and formerly of Church St., Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick. Margaret died peacefully in the presence of her daughters and the wonderful staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home on February 17. Adored wife of the late Tim. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine and Maria, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Joan and Mary, brother Timmy, nephew Christopher extended family, relatives and friends. In accordance with government and H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Friday 19th February at 11.30am. Interment immediately afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.

-----------



The death has occurred of Francis Enright, 22 Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Co. Limerick. On 18th February 2021. Deeply regretted by his brothers Mike Joe and Peter, sisters-in-law Goretti and Chrissie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes on Saturday, 20th February, followed by burial in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

-----------



The death occured of Frank (Frankie) Flynn on February 17th 2021. Mr Flynn of Perth, Australia and formerly of Main Street, Abbeyfeale died peacefully, at the age of 80, in SCG Hospital, Perth. Beloved husband of Sylvia, brother of Paddy (Abbeyfeale), Helen Dowey (Calgary, CA), Mary O’Brien (Duagh), Nora Clarke (New York), Larry (Killarney), Jim (New York) and Margaret Seddon (Toronto). Much loved godfather to Pádraig (Killarney). Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. To be cremated in Perth, Australia, the week of Feb 22nd. Memorial service at the Church of Assumption, Abbeyfeale to be held at a later date.

----------



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Leahy of Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, Limerick. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on the 18th February 2021. Predeceased by his parents, Alice and Dan, sisters Noreen, Mary and Beth and brother Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, son Paul (Germany) daughters Susan (Leahy, Cork), Patricia (Cork) and Joanne (London), brothers Dave, Danny, Michael and Eamonn, sisters Joan (Keating, London), Sr.Ann FMDM, Alice (O'Flaherty, Wales), Rena (Flynn, England) and Rose (Deáth, England), son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Nadja, TJ, and much loves grandchildren, Fiona, Evan, Hazel, Tom and Isla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, kind friends and neighbours. John’s (Johnny) funeral cortége will leave his residence on Saturday morning (20th February) at 11am for Requiem Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on ww.emly.ie Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon at 2pm. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private.

------------

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) O’Connor (nee Bond), Kimehere, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick. On 17th February 2021. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael. Maura will be sadly missed by her loving family - son Jim, daughters Eileen, Margo, Mary and Ann Marie, sisters Eileen and Cis (USA), daughter in law Rachel, sons in law George and Brian, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. In accordance with Government Guidelines on public gatherings due to Covid a private family requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon in St. Senan’s Church, Shanagolden on Friday 19th February followed by burial in Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed online using the link; https://youtu.be/5bGdQQU5SSw

-------------



The death has occurred of Patrick Walsh of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick City. Late of Ranks, Wilo Pumps and taxi driver. On February 17th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Susan and Alan. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Gordon, grandchildren Evan and Abbie, brother Donal and sister Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private family Requiem Mass will take place in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. this Saturday (20th February) at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. The requiem Mass will be live streamed.



