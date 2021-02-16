Deaths in Limerick - February 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Leo Braddish of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Formerly of St. Mary's Park

Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Margaret, Trisha, Ann, Lorraine and Valerie, sons Leo, Wayne, Brian, Nicky and Lee, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday, February 18 at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

________________

The death has occurred of Carmel (Carrie) McGuane (née Ryan) of Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary’s Park.

Carrie, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Patrick McGuane.

Very deeply regretted by her sons Mike, Trevor, Darron and Shane, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Predeceased by her sisters and brother.

May she rest in peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, Carrie's Funeral cortege will depart her residence on Friday, February 19 at 11.30am, en route to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, to arrive for a private requiem Mass, for family only at 12noon. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

House strictly private, please.

________________

The death has occurred of Therese (Tracy) Quinn (née Cowhey) of Baggotstown, Bruff

Therese (Tracy) Quinn (née Cowhey), Baggotstown, Bruff at her residence on February 13, 2021. Formerly of 24 Sandmall, Limerick City. Former secondary teacher at St. Nessan's Secondary School, Moylish, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamonn, daughter Áine, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am at Patrickswell Church, Lough Gur. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid 19, Theresa's funeral will be private but may be accessed virtually on the parish website at: churchcamlive.ie/lough-gur-patrickswell

May they all rest in peace