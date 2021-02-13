Deaths in Limerick - February 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Joe Brennan of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Sandymount, Dublin and former head greenkeeper in Limerick Golf Club. Joe died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Norah and dearest father of Andrew, Susan, Louise (Butler) and the late Joanne. Sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren Stephen, Sophie, Lauren and Alex, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Martha, brothers, sisters, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Monday (Feb. 15th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. The funeral cortege will pass the family home on Monday, before Mass, at 11:45am approx. for neighbours and friends. Please Observe Social Distance | House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Thomas Healy of Shanagolden, Limerick / Dolphins Barn, Dublin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his Wife, Sons & Daughters after a long illness on13th February 2021. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Alice, Daughters Anne-Marie and Melissa, Sons Anthony, Terrence, Thomas and Gerard, Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren, Great-grandchild, Nieces, Nephews, In-laws, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence this Monday 15th February at 11.30am for a private Requiem Family Mass at 12 noon in St. Senan’s Church Shanagolden followed by burial in Shanagolden Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of James Gerard (Jim) Mulvey of O’Callaghan Strand, Limerick City. Formerly of Sandymount, Dublin. Late of Bank of Ireland. On February 11th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty. Dearly loved father of Gary. A private funeral will take place. No flowers or mass cards please.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Real of Coolisteigue, Clonlara, Clare / Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of Farranshone, Limerick and Limerick Corporation. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and his children: Pat, Helen, Paula, Flannan, Dermot, Rachel, Kevin and Martin, brothers: Ben, Joe, Ger and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. House and funeral private owing to Covid restrictions. Private, family Mass in Coolisteigue, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, took place Friday (12th February).

The death has occurred of Linda Smyth (née Bovenizer) of Deegerty, Askeaton, Limerick / formerly of Patrickswell. On 13th February 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Kenneth and Victor. Much loved sister of the late Albert. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Gillian, brothers Ivan and Ernie, sisters Evelyn and Myrtle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her special friend Caroline and a large circle of friends. A Funeral Service for family will take place in the Church of Ireland, Castletown, Kilcornan, on Tuesday (16th February) at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, adjoining cemetery, Askeaton. The funeral service will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of John (Waxie) Walsh of Mussel Lane, Askeaton, Limerick and formerly of Station Road, Askeaton. Passed away, peacefully, at Milford Hospice on 13th February 2021. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Linda, daughter Sharon, sons John, Michael and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Donal and Michael, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton on Monday 15th February for Private Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE. Requiem Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/