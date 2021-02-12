Deaths in Limerick - February 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) O'Connell of Cosheen, Corbally, Kilkee, Clare. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Olive and his children John, Vicki, Olivia, Richard and Denis; his adored grandchildren, sister Dolie, sons-in-law Kevin Stanford and Mike Curran, daughters-in-law Helen, Aisling and Rachel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral Mass will take place on Sunday (February 14), at 11am in St. Senan's Church, Kilkee followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed here.

The death has occurred of John (Bommy) Hourigan of St Patrick`s Avenue, St Mary`s Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, son Raymond, brothers Michael and Tony, sister Joan, other relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

John's Funeral Cortege will pass his residence on Monday (February 15) at 2pm en route to Shannon Crematorium for a private family service.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Donal Fitzgerald of Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Young Munster RFC, Howmedica and Limerick Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Helen and dearly loved father of Barry, Deirdre and John.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Anne and Lyndsay; son-in-law James; grandchildren Cormac, Lana, Alyssa, Amelia and Daniel; sister Rose, brothers Sean, Anthony, and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends, relatives and neighbours.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen on Monday (February 15) at 12 noon followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Eamonn P. Clancy of St. James' Court, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of High Street.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Mary, brother Bob, sisters-in-law, nieces, the extended Clancy and O'Connor families, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth and brother John.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (February 15) at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace