Deaths in Limerick - February 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Enright of Mount Singland, Garryowen, Limerick. Michael, died (peacefully) at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Anne and John and sister Rita. Very deeply regretted by his cousins and friends. A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Saturday (February 13th) at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Michael's funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass on Saturday to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

--------------

The death has occurred of Davy Rea of Dillon St., Tipperary Town / Carrickaroche, Galbally, Limerick. Peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen on the 10th February 2021. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, brother Tommy (Tom), sister Hannah (Whelan, Emly). Deeply regretted by his family, sons David and Pat, daughter Una, brother Patsy, sisters Sr. Catherine and Una (Delaney, Roscrea), daughter-in-law Kath, brothers-in-law, Tim and Jim, sisters-in-law Betty and Ann, grandchildren Sam, Lorcan, Izzy and Ella, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, and friends. Davy's cortége will leave his residence on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm, via O'Connell Rd., Davitt St., Main St., St. Michael's St., for 2pm Mass in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Mass will be lived streamed. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private.

------------

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Howard) of East Finchley, London and formerly of Dromsally Cross, Cappamore, Limerick. Passed away on 2nd February 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Romka, son Martin, brother, sisters, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Funeral for John will take place at a later date in the UK.

-------------

The death has occured of Maurice Connolly late of Knockhill, Ennis Road, Limerick and of Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown, Co Cork and Aer Rianta, Shannon. On February 10th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Peig. Dearly loved father of Rena and Ger. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Edward and his wife Breeda, adored great grandchildren Tom, Maria and Freddie, sister-in-law Nuala, nieces, nephews and their families, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday (15th February) at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be lived streamed.

-------------

The death has occurred of Sean Byrnes of Old Singland Road, Limerick City. Sean, died (peacefully) at home, in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Frances and dad of David, John, Barry and Audrey. Deeply missed by his brothers Fonnie, Paul and Olly, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, wider family and friends. For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Sean's residence on Saturday (February 13th) at 9.30am, on route to St. John's Cathedral, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass at 10am, Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

------------

The death has occurred of John Joseph Kavanagh of Highgate, London and formerly of Mary Street, Limerick City. John died peacefully, in Whittington Hospital, Highgate, on 24th January 2021, Beloved husband of the late Mary Christina (née McNamara). Sadly missed by his loving son Peter John, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Mary and Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick on Tuesday (Feb. 16th) at 11am for family members only and will be live streamed. (LINK to follow). Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. A graveside service will take place at a later date with his family in attendance, when restrictions are lifted.

------------

The death has occurred of John Morey of Spittle, Ballylanders, Limerick. John formerly from Dromcollogher,Co Limerick. passed away peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen,sisters Bridie and Kathleen,brother Donie,nephews,nieces,extended family and many friends. Funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday 14th Feb.at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption,Ballylanders at 1pm.Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery. In keeping with Government and H.S.E. guidelines funeral will be for family only.

-------------

The death has occurred of Frank O'Connor of 3 Lilac Close, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on 10th February 2021, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Peg and Ned and nephew Mark. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Rena and Joan (Australia), Sr Martha ( South Africa), Carmel (Newcastle West) and brother Denis (Florida), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-niece, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church this Saturday 13th February at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed. Link to follow.

-------------



The death has occurred of Kieran O'Regan of Leap, Cork / Baltimore, Cork / North Circular Road, Limerick. On February 10th, 2021 peacefully after an illness borne with dignity and grace at Galway University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Kieran (retired AIB), son of Patricia and the late John O'Regan, beloved husband and best friend of Thérése, and much loved father of Denis and Ciarán. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, mother, sons, daughters-in-law Emer and Emer, his much adored grandchildren Eve, Ciarán and Sophie, his sisters Audrey, Colette, Fiona, and brother Karl, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends. In accordance with Government & H.S.E. guidelines, Kieran's funeral will take place privately. A private Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 15th February, in the Sacred Heart Church, Rath. Burial immediately afterwards to Tullagh cemetery, Baltimore. Kieran's funeral cortége will leave his residence at 11.30 am turning right at Reengaroga Cross on route to Sacred Heart Church. Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.skibbereenandrath.ie.







