Deaths in Limerick: Monday, February 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Louise Tucker, School House Lane, off St. Joseph's Street, Limerick City.

Louise, passed away suddenly. Recently predeceased by her mother Elizabeth and her brothers Andrew and Gary.

Sadly missed by her father Frank, brothers Bobby and Frank, sisters Dolores, Sharon, Caroline and Tanya, her extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (February 9th) at 12.00pm in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Quinn, Millmount, Kilmallock.

Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree, Very deeply regretted by his loving nieces, Bernadette, her husband John, Marjorie, her husband Yvon and Mary,her husband Joe, grandnieces Aoife, Nina and Tracey, grandnephews Kyle and Joe, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings Michael's funeral will take place privately at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Tuesday, 9th February, after 12 noon Requiem mass, with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Michael's funeral cortège will leave SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, at 12.45pm (approx.) and will travel via through the town, passing his former residence in Millmount, to enable his friends and neighbours to pay their respects.

Michael's Mass will be live streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) O'Neill (née Cowpar), Rosbrien Road, Limerick City.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Catherine, Charles, John, Marese and Ciara. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John, Tom and John, daughters-in-law Ruth and Katrina, her beloved 17 grandchildren, her great granddaughter Éabha, sister-in-law Olive, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Wednesday (10th February) at 12 noon in Raheen Church, Raheen with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gary O'Mahony, St. Munchins Street, St. Mary’s Park, Limerick City.

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Dearly loved father of Gary, Abigail and Saoirse. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Wednesday (10th February) at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of George O'Grady, North Circular Road, and late of Croom. Formerly of Cement Roadstone. Late Roseville House Nursing Home.

Peacefully, in his 94th year, at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness, bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Audrey (nee Hughes) and recently deceased sister-in-law Eithne Larkin. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, Children Audrey (Murray), George, Gwendoline (Malone), Adrian (Power), and Jacquelyn (Cassidy), sons-in-law Bill, Noel and John, daughter-in-law Mary, George’s partner, Nora, sisters-in-law Aida (McDonagh), Grace (Kean) and brother-in-law Louis Keane, nieces Geraldine, Louise and Pauline, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Tuesday (9th February) at 11am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Croom. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Frank O'Connor, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick City and late of An Post.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Breda. Dearly loved father of Maryse and Tadhg. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Brandon, Eva, Donnacha and Teddy, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Nuala, brothers Gearoid and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his aunt Phyllis, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Thursday (11th February) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Palliative Care.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Martin O'Connor, Donoughmore Crescent, Kincora Park, Limerick City. Formerly of Prospect and late of Roxboro Shopping Centre and Southill Health Centre.

Martin, passed away (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, their families, his extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (February 9th) at 1.00pm in the Holy Family Church, Southill, Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Martin's Funeral Cortège will pass the family home in Donoughmore Crescent, after Mass to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Miller (Quinn), Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Melbourne, Australia.

Peacefully in Australia. Beloved son of Wayne. Dearly loved brother of James. Sadly missed by his grandmother Sadie, aunt Terry, his 7 uncles, cousins, extended family and friends in Ireland and Australia.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family will take place this Saturday (13th February) at 10.00am in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Childers Road followed by interment of Ashes in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Oliver Horrigan, Citywest, Tallaght and formerly of Limerick City.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kiltipper Woods Care Centre, Kiltipper Road; beloved husband of Elaine, loving dad of Emmet, Dean, Sally and Laura and adored grandad of Gemma, Kelly, Rachel, Robert, Joseph, Oliver, Ruby and Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Don, sisters Beatrice and Evelyn, son-in-law Robbie, daughters-in-law Anna and Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Oliver would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

To view Oliver’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am please click on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart/

To view Oliver’s Cremation Service on Tuesday at 12.40am please click on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The death has occurred of Mena Bonnewitz (née O'Brien), Orlando, Florida and formerly of Bengal Terrace, Limerick.

Mena died peacefully on the 4th February 2021 in Orlando. Pre-deceased by her infant daughter Deirdre Marie, parents Thomas and Margaret (Dolly) O'Brien, brothers Brian, Michael, Frank, Joseph, Brian & Fr. Gerard, sisters Missy and Rita.

Survived by her husband of 63 years Van, sons Paul, Frank, Kevin and John, daughters Maureen, Shelia and Peggy, son in law, daughters in law, 8 grandchildren, brother Anthony, sisters Breda, Betty (USA), Shelia and Rosaleen, brother-in-law Dan, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Marie, 41 nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated by fellow Shannonsider the Bishop of Orlando, The Most Reverend John Noonan at 3pm Feb. 9th Irish time at Saint James Cathedral, Orlando.

Limerick You’re a Lady

Mena’s funeral Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/DeGusipeFH/

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.