Deaths in Limerick - February 5, 2021

The death has occurred (at The Park Nursing Home) of Rev. Fr. Leslie McNamara. Formerly of Dublin Road, Limerick & St Munchin's College.

Pre-deceased by his parents Mai & Bob. Deeply regretted by his brothers Declan, Dominic and Fr. Roddy (USA); sister Bertha (Curran); sisters-in-law Jean and Anita; brother-in-law John; nieces Ciara, Ruth, Jenny, Niamh, Jennifer and Diane; nephews Garry, Stuart, Ian and Robert, grandnieces and grandnephews Charlotte, Annabel, Killian, Cormac, Harry, Sophie, Dean, Jake, Kitty, Clara, Bobby and Leo.

Also missed by Bishop Brendan Leahy and all his fellow Priests and religious of the Diocese of Limerick.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St John’s Cathedral on Monday (February 8) at 2pm and will be streamed live-streamed here.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret Fitzgerald (née Lonergan) of Fitzgerald’s Bar, Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock. Formerly of Galbertstown, Holycross, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of Michael and sadly missed by her beloved children John, Maria and Áine; daughter-in-law, Maria, adored grandchildren Ella and Alice.

Predeceased by her parents Ellen and Thomas; brothers Pat, Tom and John. Survived by her loving sisters Eileen, Alice, Mary and Sr Catherine; loving brothers Lar and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a her many friends.

Margaret's funeral will take place (privately) at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Sunday, (February 7) at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Click here for live stream.

Margaret's funeral cortege will leave Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock at 1.30pm on Sunday and will travel via Emmett Street, the New Road and proceed through Lord Edward Street passing her residence to enable her friends to pay their respects.

May they all rest in peace