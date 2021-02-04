Deaths in Limerick - February 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret (Ita) Barrett (née McHugh) of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick and originally of Barnaderg, Tuam, Co. Galway. A former Ward Sister at Regional Hospital, Limerick, Ita died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomás (Tom) and adored mother of Seamus, Aidan and Derek. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sister Phylis (Flanagan) daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Saturday (February 6th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. Ita’s funeral cortege will pass the family home before Mass at 11:15am approx. for neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of Rose's Shop, Ballynanty, Ex-President of ONE, Patrick Sarsfield Branch & Ex-BS 3rd Ack Ack & C Company, Sarsfield Barracks & Tour Guide Angela’s Ashes Museum. Michael died, peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Rose, and dearest father of Anthony, Jillian, Alan, Barry and Audrey. Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Pauline, Helen, Teresa, Deirdre and Annette and many relatives and friends. Burial will take place in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy, on Friday (Feb. 5th) at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of David O'Keeffe of Upper Grange, Bruff, Limerick. On February 1st 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Curtin) and loving father to Gráinne and Rachel. Son of the late David and Annie O’Keeffe. Late of Aer Rianta Shannon, past president of Bruff RFC and member of Fine Gael Bruff Branch. David is sadly missed by his daughter Gráinne and her partner Toby, daughter Rachel and her partner Karl, mother-in-law Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. David's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday (February 11th) at 10.30am and will travel to Bruff RFC, to enable his friends to pay their respects and will depart the club at 11.10am on route to St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church, Grange, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow) burial after in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.



The death has occurred of Sr. Maria Ryan of Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Cappamore, Limerick. On February 4th, 2021. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends. Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Saturday, February 6th at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/ Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.



The death has occurred of Michael Allen of Graigue, Adare, Limerick. Peacefully on February 4th 2021, in the wonderful care of the staff in Adare & District Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Kathleen, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Arriving at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare, this Friday February 5th for 330pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Nicholas Old cemetery Adare. Mass can be viewed online. In compliance with HSE guidelines, Michael's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family & friends only.

The death has occurred of Sheila Fogarty (née Currivan) of Clashdrumsmith, Emly, Tipperary / Limerick. On 4th February 2021 Sheila passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Rosemary, Margaret, Michelle, Patricia and Mary. Predeceased by her sister Peggy Hennessy (Templemore). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John, Les and Conor. Cherished Granny to Michael, Mark, David, Paul, Julie, Jack and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her sister Alice Cleary (Thurles), brother Fr. Pat Currivan (Caherconlish), sister-in-law Frances Colclough (Birr), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Sheila’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.emly.ie at 11.30 am on Saturday (Feb. 6th).

The death has occurred of Valerie McConkey (née McShane) of Milford Grange, Castletroy, Limerick. On February 4th 2021, passed peacefully at The Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Billy. Dearly loved mother of Patrick, William, Sarah and the late Caitriona. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Deirdre, sons-in-law Carlos and John, grandchildren Caitriona, Robbie, James, Ciara, Johnny, Jack and Kate, sister-in-law Elizabeth, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass for the family will be held this Saturday (6th February) in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Marion Meehan (née Sheehan) of Mount Ievers, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Ballysimon, Limerick. On 4th February 2021, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Des, dearly loved mother of Suzanne (Carmody), Christian and Samantha. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Peter and David, daughter-in-law Pamela, cherished grandchildren Amber, April, Jack, Alex and Tommy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St Finnachta's Church, Sixmilebridge on Saturday (6th February) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cilín Cemetery. Marion’s Requiem Mass can be viewed online.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née Casey) of Howth, Dublin / Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. On 3rd February 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tom. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons Thomas, Kieran and Brendan, daughters-in-law Máire, Ciara and Maeve, her adored grandchildren Katelyn, Holly, Thomas Jr., Aoife, Killian and Izzy, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. A live stream of Eileen's funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, 6th February, at 10am online.







