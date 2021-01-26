Deaths in Limerick - January 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Noel Breen

Of Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth and Adare

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. On January 26, 2021. Retired member of An Garda Siochána. Noel beloved husband of Margaret, dear father of Kathryn, Michael, John, Patrick, Paul and Roísin, granddad of Aoife, Eoin, Booky, Frankie and Jamie and brother of Kathleen, Madge, Paul, Lily, Marie, Nuala and Collette. Predeceased by his brothers John and Mehaul. Noel will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Nang, and Miriam, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

House strictly private.

Due to government guidelines Noel’s funeral Mass and burial will take place privately on Friday at 11am in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334283.

The death has occurred of Maureen Griffin (née Marsh)

Late of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle

Maureen died peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff in St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Beloved wife of the late Dónal and dearest mother of Majella (Fagan), Norrie (McNamara), the late Patricia (Patsy), Barry and Don. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Adhering to current guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) Hannigan

Of Galbally and Kilmeedy

Died on January 19, 2021, peacefully at St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rebecca and Stacey, brother Tom, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in Castlemahon Church this Friday, January 29, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Shanavougha Cemetery, Granagh. For those who would like to pay their respects the funeral cortege will pass his residence after Mass on the way to the cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Eamonn McNamara

Of Hilltop, St. Patrick`s Road

Formerly of Hyde Road, Prospect and late of McMahon's Timberyard and Fitzpak.

Eamonn, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his wife Christine, sons Eamonn, William and Patrick, daughter Nora Jane, grandchildren, sisters Phyllis, Peggy and Eileen, brothers Patrick, Tom, Frank and Christy, daughters-in-law Karen, Kate and Christine, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Thursday, January 28 at 11am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Eamonn's Funeral cortege will travel through Garryowen and proceed past the family home in Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road, after Mass, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Moran (née Riordan)

Of Raleighstown, Grange

Peggy, died (peacefully) in her 97th year, in the loving care of the staff of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved wife of the late James Moran. Much loved mother of Joe and Sheila Moloney. Sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law Max, daughter-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, on Wednesday, January 27 at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards to Hospital cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Ted (Tadhg) Murphy

Of Stoneybatter, Dublin and Limerick City

Captain Ted (Tadgh) Murphy, pilot at Aer Lingus for 38 years out of a 43 year flying career. Passed away peacefully on the January 24, 2021 after a short illness bravely fought at The Mater Private Hospital. Son of the late Tadgh and Josephine Murphy. Beloved partner to Róisín Wall, father to Kate and Genni Murphy and ex-husband to Tess Reynolds. He will be greatly missed by his partner, daughters, former wife, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sheyla and Mike, Paul and Geraldine, Helen and Morteza (USA), Derry and Mags, grandchildren Ellen and Pia, nephews Ronan, Ross and Rory, and Róisín’s family Deirdre and the late Henry Wall, Edmond and Sharon, Billy, Fionnuala and Liam, Grainne and Dara, extended family, Aer Lingus colleagues, wonderful neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place at 10.30am on Friday morning at the Unitarian Church, St. Stephen’s Green West. Burial afterwards at Woodbrook Natural Burial Grounds, Killane, Co. Wexford. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

Native Irish wild flowers will be planted on Ted’s grave. If anyone would like to donate seeds or bulbs (no daffodils) they can be sent to family members who will arrange a planting ceremony later in the year.

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Mahony (née Guerin)

Of Lissamote, Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle

On January 26, 2021, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Audrey, Terri, Eleanor and Roger. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Noel and Paudie and Terri’s partner Padraig, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Orla, Clodagh, Dearbhla, Joy, Laura, Roseanne, Valerie, John, Frank, Elizabeth, Kerri, John, Tara and Ellen, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nanette, brother-in-law Tom (O’Mahony) and his wife Phyl, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle this Friday, January 29 at 12 noon followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Malley

Of Cois na Coille, Murroe

London, and SPS Shannon. On January 25, 2021 in the loving care of St. Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish.. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Nan O'Malley, Tubber, Murroe. Much loved brother of Margaret (Moran), London, Brid (Foster), Mary (Leo), and Patsy (Coyle), Brothers Michael, Thomas, and Richard (Dickie), brothers-in-law Michael, Billy, and Michael, sisters-in-law Lillian, Angela, and Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arrival at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Friday, January 29, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/patrick-o-malley/. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen graveyard. Family flowers only. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Meehan Funeral Directors, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Messages of condolence can be left via the link below. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Shaughnessy

Of Kilteery, Loughill

Formerly Boston, USA, On January 267, 2021 suddenly and peacefully at home. Noreen will be sadly missed by her sister Mary-Ann (Dalton), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Sparling

Of Rushdale Drive, Clareview

Late of Control Room, ESB, Ardnacrusha. On January 25, 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Angie. Dearly loved father of Jenny and the late Karen. Grandad to the late Hugh. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Art, grandchildren Meadhbh, Donal and Hollie, sister Teresa (Culligan) brother Richard and his partner Anne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A special word of thanks to Dr. David Boylan and Anne-Marie for their kindness to Tommy’s.

May he rest in peace.

Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave his family home at 10.30am this Friday, January 29, for a private requiem Mass for family in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11.00am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Emer Williams (née Hurley)

Of Kilmallock and Caherdavin

Of 3 Sycamore Drive, Kilmallock and formerly Sheelin Road, Caherdavin. On January 25, 2021. Peacefully at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John and cherished daughter Laura, her devoted parents Peig and Cormac (Hurley). Beloved sister Muirne, brothers-in-law Michael, Peter, Arwel and Shane, sisters-in-law Diane and Trisha, nieces Aoibhinn and Meadhbh, nephews Conor and Cian, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Emer's funeral which will be confined to family and close friends only, please, will arrive Thursday January 28 for 2pm requiem Mass at St Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in Tankardstown cemetery.

Emer's Funeral will be live streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock. Emer's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Gerry Coffey

Of Knockaunbawn, Lisnagry,

On January 25, 2021, suddenly, in the University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving sister Peggy (Gleeson), brothers Mike and Donal, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at the church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Thursday, January 28, for requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor, with burial afterwards in Ballymackeogh Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Anne O'Reilly

Of Lower Road, Grange, Kilmallock

Formerly of The Mullins, Bruff, January 24, 2021, peacefully, at St Micheal's nursing home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by her brother Patrick and her son Kieran. Sadly missed by her sons Maurice, Brendan and Declan, daughters Marian and Michelle, husband Jim, brother Tom, grandchildren Ellen, Kate, Grace, Cameron, Morgan, Aine, Lilian, Sadie and Maebh, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 28. In compliance with HSE guidelines, the Mass is for family only. The Mass will be live streamed Here. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advise is adhered to.

Condolences can be expressed below in the condolences book, mass cards can be sent to Butler's Funeral Home, Crawford St., Bruff, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Percy Roche

Of Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary, Kilmallock and Thomastown, Kilkenny

On January 25, 2021, peacefully at home, Percy. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katherine (Grace), sons John & Rory, son-in-law Sean, his adored grandchildren Eva and Conor, sister Kathleen (Dunphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews,relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Percy's funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends only, will arrive Wednesday, January 27, for 12noon requiem Mass at Our Lady of The Assumption Church, Martinstown with burial afterwards to Kilbreedy cemetery, Martinstown.

Percy's funeral will be live streamed via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMCcbFFaG5g&feature=youtu.be.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

Percy's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.