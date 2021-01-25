Deaths in Limerick - January 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Ring (née Whyte), Old Post Office, Main St., Bruff, and formerly of Kenmare.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the Staff at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by her sons Séan and Michéal, granddaughter Cliona, great-granddaughter Aoife. Beloved wife of the late John (Jackie), much loved mother of Noreen (Mitchell), Anne (Beet, London), Brendan, Kieran, Diarmuid, adored grandmother to her 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother Bobby and sisters Maire and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday next, 28th January, at 2 pm in Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. In compliance with the latest HSE guidelines Requiem Mass is for family only, the Mass will be live streamed on www.bruffparish.ie Please ensure that social distancing and public health advise is adhered to.

For those who would have liked to attend Betty's funeral but cannot do so due to the current circumstances, condolences can be expressed in the condolences book on rip.ie If you wish to send a Mass card, please send it to Butler's Funeral Home, Crawford St., Bruff, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Riordan, Cois Na Habhain House (Daughters of Charity), Lisnagry and Lisduane House, Granagh.

Peacefully after a short illness in UHL. Always cared for by the excellent loving staff of Cois Na Habhain past and present.

Sadly missed and never forgotten by her loving friends with whom she lived with.

Beloved daughter of the late Denis & Peg O' Riordan

Dearly loved sister of Monica (Twin), Anne, Mary and Margo, brothers John, Martin and Donnchadh, Aunt Peg (USA), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A private family Mass will take place in The Daughters of Charity Lisnagry this Tuesday January 26th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Granagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only

(Mass can be viewed here)

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Bridget's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Moriarty, Mount Carmel, Greenpark, South Circular Road and late of Croom.

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday (26th January) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Evelyn's Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary-Kate Lynch, Rathfredagh Cheshire Home and Liosan Court, Newcastle West.

Died on 24th January 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by all the staff (past and present) and residents of Rathfredagh Cheshire Home, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, 27th January, at 12 noon in Clouncagh Church for close friends only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of William (Fin) Fielding, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, and late of TWA Shannon and Shelbourne AFC.

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Mair. Dearly loved father of David, Susan and Declan. Brother of the late Sean and Peg. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Grainne and Clare-Anne, son-in-law Mike, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Brid, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday (28th January) at 11.00am. The funeral cortege will pass Fin’s residence en-route to Shannon Crematorium at approx. 12.15pm.

Fin’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Celine Doody (née McGuinness), Rylands, Ballingarry and formerly of Annyalla, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St.Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her husband Maurice, brothers John and Gerard.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Marie, Suzanne and Regina, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Terry, sister Eileen, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Darragh, Clodagh, Gavin, Colin and Luke, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Tuesday, January 26th, for 4pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Celine's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Coleman, Curraghgorm, Mitchelstown and Ballinlacken, Ballylanders.

Unexpectedly, at home with his family. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Lisa (Heaphy), Sharon (Roche), Laurence and the late Elaine and devoted grandad to Aaron, Ava, Oisin and Lilly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and family, sons-in-law John Heaphy & Eddie Roche, Laurence’s partner Sarah Barrett, brothers Eddie and John, sister Patricia (Coscoran) nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding COVID-19, Larry’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the “Condolences” section on rip.ie to leave a personal message or send a condolence card by the traditional manner. Larry’s Funeral Cortege will travel via The Green and Killee to Killacluig Church for Requiem on (Wednesday, 27th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

The death has occurred of Stephen Cleary, Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra and formerly of Dromcollogher.

Peacefully, in the loving care of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved husband of Áine. Dearly loved father of Brid, Bill, Elaine, Jim, Annmarie and Steve. Cherished brother of Mairead, Maureen and the late Seamus. Loving brother-in-law of Nuala. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Rosie and Meera, his beloved 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Wednesday (27th January) at 11.30am. The funeral cortege will pass Gurteen Gardens at approx. 12.30 pm en-route to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Stephen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Nuala Cahill (née Farrell), Cosgrave Park, Moyross and late of Trim, Co Meath.

Nuala, died (peacefully) on January 23rd 2021, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her brother Christy and her recently deceased adored niece Clare Jean. Much loved mother of Louise, Anne and JohnPaul and Nana to Stephen, Eoghan, Mark, Niamh, Sinead, Sadhbh, Scott, Lauren, Megan and Zara.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Olive, sons-in-law Eugene and Stevie, brother-in-law Frank and all her nieces and nephews in Eddenderry and Kinnegad, mams extended family Danielle and Lee, the Martin family (Crecora Avenue, Weston), very special friends Liz, Geraldine, Frances and Josephine and all her exceptionally kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on Wednesday (January 27th) at 11am and will be streamed live.

(Click here to View).

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.