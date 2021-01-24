Deaths in Limerick - January 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) McCarthy, Knockainey.

Jerry passed away peacefully (24/Jan/21) at St. Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sheila (Houlihan), son in law Mike, granddaughter Karen, her partner Manuel & great grandchildren Alessia & Kai, sisters Nora, Carmel, Peggy, Mary - Ann, brothers Patsy & Jimmy, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins family relatives and friends.

Under HSE and Government guidelines Jerry's funeral will take place privately. Requiem mass Tuesday (26/Jan/21) at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Jerry's funeral and express their sympathy and support for the family at this sad time can leave a message of sympathy and support for the family on rip.ie Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of David Hogan, Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra and formerly of Southville Gardens.

David passed away peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ita. Sadly missed by his cherished daughters Mary & Vivien, sons-in-law Francis & Andy, grandchildren Cathal, David, Niamh, Amanda & Fransizka, beloved sisters Mairead and Sylvia, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family, exceptional neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Rosbrien on Tuesday (Jan. 26th) at 11.30am for family only and will be streamed live. (Click here to view Mass)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare Donate or NCBI Donate.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nuala Cahill (née Farrell), Cosgrave Park, Moyross and late of Trim, Meath.

Nuala, died (peacefully) on January 23rd 2021, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her brother Christy and her recently deceased adored niece Clare Jean. Much loved mother of Louise, Anne and John Paul and Nana to Stephen, Eoghan, Mark, Niamh, Sinead, Sadhbh, Scott, Lauren, Megan and Zara.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Olive, sons-in-law Eugene and Stevie, brother-in-law Frank and all her nieces and nephews in Eddenderry and Kinnegad, mams extended family Danielle and Lee, the Martin family (Crecora Avenue, Weston), very special friends Liz, Geraldine, Frances and Josephine and all her exceptionally kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later