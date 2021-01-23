Deaths in Limerick - January 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Joan Brodie (née Neville) of Greenhill Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Joan, died on January 23rd, 2021, peacefully at Milford Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe. Joan will be sadly missed by loving children Aidan, Michelle, Niall and Joe, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law, Gina, Leona and Gerelynn, her cherished grandchildren Niamh, Sean, Brian, Ben and Luke, her great-granddaughter Eliza, her brothers and sisters, her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Tuesday (January 26th) at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Joan's funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dickie) Caulfield of 7 Knockainey Road, Hospital, Limerick. Dickie passed away peacefully (23/Jan/21) at St. Michael's nursing home, Caherconlish. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister in law Noreen, nephews Johnathan and Richard, niece Michelle, cousins, family relatives and friends. Under HSE and Government guidelines Dickie's Funeral will take place privately. Dickies funeral cortege will leave Davern's Funeral Home Monday (25/Jan/21) at 11am, it will pass his former residence on 7 Knockainey Road, turning at the secondary school carpark, passing his residence again en route for St. John The Baptist Church Hospital for requiem Mass at 11.30am for anyone who wishes to line the route as a mark of respect. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Dickie's requiem Mass will be streamed live on Monday (25/Jan/21) at 11.30am Please adhere to social distancing if standing along the route.



The death has occurred of Alexis Clancy of Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and Limerick. Passed away peacefully at the James Paget Hospital, Norfolk on 18th January 2021. Sadly missed by his loving children, Denise, Stephen and Donna and their mother Pam and Shura, Sabrina and Ciara and their mother Gail. Beloved son of the late Gerry and May Clancy and loving brother of Charlie, Gerard, Mary and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law Kitty, Mary and Carol, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. While we wish we could celebrate his life with all of his family and friends, due to Government restrictions, a private funeral and cremation will take place in Lowestoft. A memorial service to celebrate Alexis’ life will take place in Limerick at a later date.

The death has occurred of Justin Devane of Kilkee, Co. Clare and formerly of Nicholas Street and Athlunkard Street, Limerick and Garryowen Rugby Club. Predeceased by his parents Theresa and Dick, his brothers Tony and Des and his sister Evelyn. Justin will be greatly missed by his partner Imelda, his brother Kevin, his sister Marie and his loving son Aaron. Remembered affectionately by Sarah, his sisters-in-law Dererca and Kate, brother-in-law John, daughter-in-law Michelle, his grandchildren Tom, Elsie and Evie, all his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A private requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, this Tuesday (26th January) at 11.00am. The funeral cortege will pass Devane’s Pub, Athlunkard Street en-route to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). Justin’s Mass will be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/Limerickfunerals/



The death has occurred of Mary Kelleher (née Moloney) of Bishop Murphy Park, Parteen, Blackwater and Ballymacdonnell, Bodyke, Co. Clare. On January 22nd 2021 peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home in her 96th year. Wife of the late John Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughters Josephine and Marie, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Ian, Adrian and Thelma, great-grandchildren Rory, Emma, Rachael, Áoibheann, Senan, Laoise, Lyla and Rhys, niece, nephew, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Patricks Church, Parteen, on Monday (25th January) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Mary’s requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Riordan (née Cronin) of Collinstown, Bruff, Limerick. Peacefully at her residence on 22nd January 2021. Predeceased by her daughter Marie, sadly missed by her loving husband Richard, daughter Rosie, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, Shane, Jamie and Adam, brother Mikey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and friends. Kitty's cortege will leave her residence at 10.30 am for requiem Mass in Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, at 11 am Sunday, 24th January. Mass is for family members only but it will be live streamed on www.bruffparish.ie

The death has occurred of David Hogan of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Formerly of Southville Gardens. David passed away peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ita. Sadly missed by his cherished daughters Mary and Vivien, sons-in-law Francis and Andy, grandchildren Cathal, David, Niamh, Amanda and Fransizka, beloved sisters Mairead and Sylvia, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family, exceptional neighbours & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Joan O'Brien (née Nash) of Curragh, Castlemahon, Limerick. Died on 23rd January 2021 peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, sons Gerard, Owen and Brendan, daughter Marie, brothers Pat, Con and Johnny, sister Marie, son in law John, daughters in law Ciara, Karen, and Gerard's partner Maura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in Castlemahon Church this Monday, 25th Jan, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://youtu.be/gPzgxtS3-7Y