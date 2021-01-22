Deaths in Limerick - January 22, 2021

The death has occurred of John Buckley of Knockacraig, Dromcollogher, Limerick and Oregan, USA, at his home on Jan 21st 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy), brothers Phil and David, sisters Margaret and Beatrice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Burial will take place in Oregan, USA at a later date.

The death has occurred of Michael Carey of Farnane, Murroe, Limerick. On 20th January 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Frances (nee Grogan). Sadly missed by his loving sons Pat, Niall, Michéal and Frank, Michéals partner Sinead, grandson Kyle, brother Con, sisters Maura and Chrissy, sisters in law Mai and Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Sunday 24th January for Requiem Mass at 10am which can be heard on 106.2 FM. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Coleman of Guiney`s Terrace, Newmarket, Cork / Kilmeedy, Limerick/ and Bristol. On January 20, 2021, unexpectedly, William (Willie), son of the late Kathleen and Paddy and dear dad of Aran and partner of Christine. Deeply mourned by his loving son, partner, brothers Eddie, Jerry and Pat, sisters Marian and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass and cremation will take place in Bristol. Funeral arrangements in Ireland will be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Donal (Danny) Houlihan of The Spa, Castleconnell, Limerick / Kilrush, Clare. A retired pharmacist. On the 21st of January 2021, Donal passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of St Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved husband of the late Carmel survived by his daughters Gerardine and Sharon and his sons Denis and Donal, his sisters Aileen, Berna, Kate and Mary and his brother Jerry. He will be sadly missed by all of his family, grandchildren and friends. Funeral Mass to take place on Monday, 25th January, in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of James Maher of Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Limerick. James, died (peacefully) at his residence. Beloved husband of Aine and much loved father of Brid. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Thomas Kennedy, adoring grandchildren David, Ciaran and Aisling, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart James' residence on Sunday (January 24th) at 12.45pm approx, on route to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm, Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Nash of St. John's Square, Limerick City, Limerick. Pat, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his son Paul, daughters Patricia, Doreen, Tina, Una and Miriam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of John Casey of Abbey Lock, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Shannon Furniture, William Street. On January 22nd 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Richardson). Dearly loved father of John. Predeceased by his sister Jean. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Triona, grandchildren Éabha, Rían and Caoimhe, sisters Laura and Angela, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (25th January) at 11.00am. with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.



The death has occurred of Pat Fogarty of Ballinard, Herbertstown, Limerick. On the 21st of January 2021, at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre and his loving daughter Marsha, mother Bridie, brother Ger, sisters Elaine, Marguerite and Breda, extended family, relatives and friends and all his work colleagues in Dell. Due to Covid regulations Pat’s Funeral will be private. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown on Sunday morning for Pat’s Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinard Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/3OWD2VHkv_k

The death has occurred of John Harnett of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick & An Post. John died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, children Caroline, P.J., Ann, Colm, Breda & John-Paul, his sons-in-law Ger, J.J. & Brian, daughters-in-law Mary-T & Kadek, grandchildren Adam & Conor, Gearóid & Grace, Alexandria, Sean, Matthew & Jamie & Finn, brothers Denis & Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday (Jan. 24th) at 12 noon in Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale for family only and will be streamed live. Funeral after to Kilcornan Cemetery. John’s Funeral Cortege will pass through College Avenue at 10:30am approx. before Mass for neighbours and friends. Please Observe Social Distance.



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Meade of Ballintubber, Kilfinane, Limerick. In the loving care of the staff at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Betty beloved sister of Joseph. Sadly missed by her nieces Elizabeth and Mary-Margaret, nephews John, Matthew and Michael, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and many friends. Betty was loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass for family on Sunday, 24th January, in Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Burke) of St Jam­es` Court, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. On January 22nd 2021. Mary passed aw­ay peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, after a short illness.​ Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Dearly loved mother of Siob­hán, Aileen, Niamh, Diarmaid and the late Eugene.​ Sister of the late Brendan.​ She will be sadly mi­ssed by her loving sons-in-law Noel, Bar­ry and Pat, daughter­-in-law Isabelle, grandchildren, Noel, Róisín, Gráinne, Mar­y, Ailís, Áine, Seán, Eoghan, Hannah, Amélie and Eva,​ brother Albert, neph­ews, nieces, sister­s-in-law, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (25th January) at 11.30am. The funeral cortege will pass St. James Court en-route to Shannon Crematorium for a private cremation. Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.