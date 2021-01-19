Deaths in Limerick - January 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Connie Bourke

Of Belair, Castletroy and Castleconnell

On January 19, 2021 peacefully after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sinead (Jean), sister Ann, brother Gerry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace. Arriving on Thursday January 21 at St Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for requiem Mass at 11.30 am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Julia Coleman (née Mullane)

Of Clounanna, Patrickswell

On January 19, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of Adare and District Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Sean and great-grandmother of the late Alice.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Helen (Brennan), Noleen (McNamara) son John, sons-in-law John and Joe, daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal to arrive Thursday morning for 11.30am private family funeral Mass, limited to 10 people, in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

It will be streamed live on www.PWBBparish.com, with burial immediately afterwards in Cloonanna Cemetery.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Director, Croom.

The death has occurred of Tillie Connery (née O'Donoghue)

Late of Pierce Avenue, Janesboro and New Ross

Tillie died peacefully, in Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Matty. Sadly missed by her sister Joan, brothers Frank and Stephen, granddaughter Fiona and family, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Friday, January 22 at 11am for family only.

Funeral afterwards to St Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

Tillie’s funeral Cortège will pass through Pierce Avenue after Mass at 12:15pm approximately for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Duffy

Of Kilteel, Kildare and Castletroy

Gerry died peacefully in Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Retired Sergeant (Terenure, Dublin 6). Predeceased by his son Paul. Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his children Mark, Miriam, Gerard, Damian, Catherine, Ann, John, Robert and Patrick; grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, relatives and many friends.

Due to the government restrictions on Covid-19 Gerry's Funeral will be private in Our Lady Help Of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, V94 X832 on Thursday, January 21, at 10:45am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of J.J. Forde

Of Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale PO, Kerry and Abbeyfeale

Passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. J.J. is very sadly missed by his brother Frankie, sister Delia, brother-in-law Brendan, niece Karen, nephew Edmond, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Knocknacrohy on Friday at 10am . and travel via Moynsha on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 11am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12pm en route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

The death has occurred of Nancy Godfrey (née Power)

Of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety

Nancy, died peacefully, at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late Dan and mother of the late Charlie. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Evelyn, sister Elsie, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Wednesday, January 20 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Knockea. Mass will be streamed live to view. Funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Donal Herbert

Of Bresheen South, Kilmallock

Deeply regretted by his brother Larry, sisters Ita Martin (Mullingar), Monica Hassett (Mooncoin), nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock for 12noon Mass on Wednesday, January 20. Burial afterwards in Tankardstown Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, Funeral confined to family members only.

Messages of sympathy and condolences can be forwarded to McCarthy Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth “Betty” Keane (née Hammersley)

Of Old Park Road, Corbally

Formerly of Cooper Hill Farm, Shannon Heritage, Lansdowne Hockey Club and Limerick Golf Club.

Betty died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Ray (Rusty) and much loved mother of Ray, Joe and Rachel. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Jean and Jodie, her son-in-law Brian O’Connor. Devoted Granny to Kevin, David, Rhys, Calum, Ewan, Greta, Oscar and Eddie. Pre-deceased by her sister Ann. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Susan and Oonagh, her brother Joe, nieces, nephews and extended family and her wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Saturday, January 23 at 12 noon for family only.

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

House private please.

The funeral cortège will pass Betty's home on Saturday at 11.40 am for neighbours and friends.

Please maintain social distance.

Family flowers only – donations Alzheimer’s Society - Limerick Branch

Messages of sympathy may be expressed by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary Wigzell (née O'Sullivan)

Of Main Street And Barnakyle, Patrickswell

London and late Main Street and Barnakyle

On January 12, 2021.

Daughter of the late Daniel and Rita O’Sullivan and sister of the late Denis and Timmy. Sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Lennie, daughter Vivienne, son Alan, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Emilia, brother Donie, sisters Peggy, Anne and Nora, brothers an sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place on February 2, 2021 in London.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

The death has occurred of Mary Feane (née O'Donnell)

Of Killaheen, Reens, Ardagh

Late of Boherbuoy, Rathkeale and Kilmanihan, Brosna, Co. Kerry. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her sister Sheila and brother Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons John, James, Michael, Paul, daughters Mary, Breda, Margaret, loving grandchildren, sisters Nellie and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, a wide circle of kind friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

In the interest of public health and safety and in accordance with government and HSE guidelines a family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Kyran's Church, Coolcappa on Wednesday, January 20, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

House strictly private please. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Coolcappa Church at 1p.m. approx. via Mary's home on route to St. Mary's cemetary.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Magner's Undertakers, Rathkeale. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West.

Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/eLihWXjjJuk

The death has occurred of Eileen Prendeville (née Keogh)

Of 6, Clohessy Park, Fedamore

Eileen, died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre

Beloved wife of the late Eddie. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son James, daughters Patricia and Anne, sons-in-law Philip and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Eithne, grandchildren, sister Mary Shinnors, brothers, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Thursday, January 21 at 12.00pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore with funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre