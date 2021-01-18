Deaths in Limerick - January 18, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beneavin Lodge Care Home) of Patrick (Pat) Wall of Glasnevin, Dublin. Formerly of Dromcollogher, Limerick. Late of Rank Xerox.

Beloved son of the late James and Kate Wall of Dromcollogher and sadly missed and remembered with love by the Egan family Betty, Barry, Mairéad, Maureen and Nancy; cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Pat’s Funeral Mass (strictly private) will be live-streamed online at 10am on Wednesday followed by a cremation service at 12 midday which can be viewed here.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Helen (Ellen) Sherin (née Collins) of Coolrus, Bruree, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Thomas and dear mother of Paul and Rob. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; daughters-in-law Sarah and Trisha; grandchildren Tomas, Cillian, Meabhe and Aoibhinn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca on Tuesday (January 19) for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Tony Ryan of New York, USA, Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel (née O’Halloran), daughter Maeve, son David, granddaughter Jasmine, brother Sean, sister Marie, other family and his many friends.



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Margaret (May) Murphy (née McNamara) of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Danny and dearest mother of Donal, Bride, Josette and the late Anthony and Michael.

Sadly missed by her children; grandchildren Paul, Michelle, Lorna, Jason, Craig, Dara, Nadine, Sorcha and Callum; daughter-in-law Rita; son-in-law Pat; sister Bernie; brother Martin; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (family only) will take place in St John’s Cathedral on Wednesday (January 20) at 12 midday - click here to view live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (Peacefully, at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Frances McInerney (née Lysaght) of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husbands Patrick Smith and Patrick McInerney. Sister of the late Rita.

Survived by her sons Christopher, Stephen, Paul and Patrick; daughters Diane, Mary, Michelle, Madeline and Eileen; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis and Angela; brother Cyril (UK); nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (for family only) will take place, on Wednesday (January 20) at 2pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

A private cremation service will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

For those wishing to pay their respects, a guard of honour will be formed as the funeral cortege passes the family home, at Galvone Road, following Frances' Funeral Mass.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beaumont Hospital) of Professor David Patrick Foley of Howth Road, Dublin 3, Dublin. Formerly of Askeaton, Limerick.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Oonagh; children Alexandra and Hugh; siblings Justin and Emily; sisters-in-law Ann, Joan and Helen; brothers-in-law Ger and Joe; and all extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday (January 20) - click here to view live-stream.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peaceful at UHL) of Margaret Flanagan (née Hyland) of Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballyporeen, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of Jim. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Helena and the late Barry. Predeceased by her brother Eddie and sister Nancy.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law James; grandchildren Lauren, Emma, James, Maya and Harry; her sister Maryanne, extended family and friends.

Margaret's Funeral cortege will leave her home at 9.30am on Wednesday ahead of Requiem Mass (family only) at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace