Deaths in Limerick, January 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Nancy Bennis (née Hogan) of Woodlawn Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Clarina, Limerick. Late of Tervoe, Clarina, Co. Limerick. Nancy died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Sean, dearest mother of Callista, Gearóid and Sharon and adored grandmother of Chianna and Jake. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Camilla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Monday (Jan. 18th) at 12 noon for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown. Nancy’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 11:45am approx before Mass for neighbours and friends and will pass down Carrig Drive. Please Observe Social Distance.

The death has occurred of Margaret Beville of late of Cappalodge, Sixmilebridge, and Shelbourne Park, Ennis Road and De Valera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick. Margaret died peacefully at Brothers of Charity Bawnmore. Beloved sister of Betty (Hayes), Christine (Dean), Kieran, Alec, Liam and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her siblings, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Wednesday (Jan. 20th) at 11am for family only and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Frewen of Gardenhill, Castleconnell, Limerick. On 16th January 2021 peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home Castleconnell. Beloved husband of the late Breda. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sister Maureen Coffey, niece Kathleen Coffey (Annaholty), nephew Dara Ahern, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral will leave Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday 19th January travelling via Bunkey Cross, Gardenhill and Daly’s Cross, arriving at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwads in Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Riordan (née Sherman) of Green Road, Kilmallock, Limerick. On January 15 2021, passed away peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick, Mary, predeceased by her husband, Paddy, brothers Eddie Sherman and John Sherman (Charleville), sadly missed by her son, Kieran (Canada), daughter Siobhan, daughter-in-law Meghan, son-in-law Paul, grand-daughters Niamh, Sinead and Lan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Mary's funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends only, will arrive Sunday the 17th for 2:00pm requiem Mass at S.S Peter and Paul's Church Kilmallock followed by a private cremation. Mary's funeral will be live streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie. Mary's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Henry Place, Garán, Parteen, Clare / Limerick. Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur. Peacefully, in Milford Care Centre on 15th January 2021, three days after celebrating his 97th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Maria, dearest father of Delphine and Hugh, amazing father- in- law to Des and Emmanuelle and adored grandad of Cian, Naoise, Evan, Amélie, Milene and Elodie. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, cousin Moira, the Byrne family, his wonderful neighbours and dearest friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen, on Tuesday (Jan. 19th) at 11am for family only and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.