Deaths in Limerick, January 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Nora Carroll of Lough Gur, Bruff, Limerick. Passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday the 15th January 2021. Predeceased by her husband Willie, sadly missed by her sons Tom and Declan, daughters Catherine, Valerie and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Denis, sisters Maggie and Cally, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Nora's cortege will leave her residence on Sunday morning at approximately 10.40 o'clock to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Lough Gur for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. In compliance with the latest HSE guidelines, requiem Mass is for family only. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Fr. John C.Ss.R. Casey late of Redemptorists, India and Dublin, and of Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. On January 14th 2021 unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sheila and Peg, brothers Fr’s Denis and Con (C.Ss.R.), brother-in-law Bat Masterson, nieces Lisa and Jennifer, nephews Connor and John, relatives, friends, the parishioners of St. Brigid’s Parish Blanchardstown, Dublin and his Redemptorist confreres. Removal to the Redemptorist Church at Mount St. Alphonsus, Limerick on Sunday (January 17th) at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (January 18th) at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Attendance at the funeral restricted to Redemptorists and members of the immediate family.

The funeral will be streamed on www.novena.ie/web-cam



The death has occurred of Josephine Hayes (née McInerney) of Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick / Limerick City. Late of The Abbey, Limerick. Josephine died peacefully, in Athlunkard Nursing Home, on 15th January 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joe (The Dane) and dearest mother of Derek, Kenneth and the late Niall. Sadly missed by her sons and their partners Joan and Breda, sister Chrissie, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Monday (Jan. 18th) at 12 noon for family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Hickey of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Clondrinagh. Late of Limerick School of Motoring and Limerick Bridge Club. On January 15th 2021, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Angela. Dearly loved father of Nuala, David, Caroline, Niamh and Clodagh. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Dermot, Eugene, Oliver and Kieran, daughter-in-law Fiona, his 15 grandchildren, great-grandson, brother Cecil, sister Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family will take place this Saturday (16th January) at 10.30am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension). Noel’s requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at Noel’s requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.



The death has occurred of Theresa Leonard (née O'Keeffe) of Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on January 15th 2021. Predeceased by her husband Owen and son Gerard. Theresa was an adored mum and nana. She will be forever missed by her daughter Janet, son Andy and Deirdre, sisters Mavis, Rena and Monica, sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, and all her extended family and friends both in Ireland and the U.K. She will be missed eternally by her granddaughters Orla and Aoife. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Wednesday (January 20th) at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass the family home, in Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin, after Mass on Wednesday. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Helen McCarthy of Dock Road, Limerick / Birr, Offaly. On 12th January 2021. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Private family funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11o'c followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Helen’s funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.



The death has occurred of Tom Moloney of Coolalough, Hospital, Limerick and formerly of Croughmarka, Doon. On January 14th 2021, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Joseph, Denis and John, sister Anastasia (Griffin), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving in St. John the Baptist Church Hospital Sunday 17th for requiem Mass at 12 o’c, burial afterwards in Doon cemetery. Requiem Mass is for family only. House private please.



The death has occurred of Theresa Murphy (née Greaney) of Foynes, Limerick. Theresa passed away peacefully in Tralee General Hospital after receiving expert, compassionate and loving care from the staff. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her adoring husband Tony, her loving Children Pat, Elaine, Eddie, Toni, Natalie and Therese, her faithful companion Casper, Sisters Mary, Betty and Martina, 17 grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law and circle of friends in the community. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday 16th January for 2pm Mass in St. Senan’s Church Foynes. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Askeaton. House Private Please. Full Covid19 restrictions apply.

The death has occurred of Rose Walsh (née Hickman) of Fairyfield, Parteen, Clare / Farranshone, Limerick. Late of Glenview Gardens and Thomondgate, Limerick. Rose died peacefully on 14th January 2021. Beloved wife of the late David, dearest mother of David, Larry, Siobhán and Trevor and adored ‘Nana’ to her grandchildren Kieran and Grace, Aoife and Oran, Adam and Luke, Conor and Caitlin. Sadly missed by her family, brother James, son-in-law Roger, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Monday (Jan. 18th) at 11am for family only. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.