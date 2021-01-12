Deaths in Limerick - January 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Carmel Ryan, Columcille Street, St. Mary`s Park.

Peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary and her siblings Breda, Michael, John and Frank. Very deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday (January 14th) at 11am and followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Mary Carmel's funeral cortege will pass her home after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. To donate click here

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Ryan, Ballinvrina, Emly and Knocklong.

Jimmy passed away peacefully 12th January 2021 at his residence surrounded by his devoted family, in his 92nd year.

Loving father of the late Siobhán. Brother of the late Ailbe Ryan and Mary Ahern (Kilmallock). Very deeply regretted by his dear wife Marie, family Maureen, Annemarie, Michael, Ailbe, Marguerite, Teresa & James, his sister Joan (Brazill, Kilmallock), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Under HSE and Government guidelines Jimmy's Funeral will take place privately. Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed, Thursday 14, January 2021, at 11.30am on www.emly.ie.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.

Jimmy's funeral cortege will be passing through Emly main street on Thursday (14 January 2021) at 11.15am enroute to St. Ailbe's church, Emly for anyone who wishes to line the road as a mark of respect.

Please adhere to social distancing if standing along the route.

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Jimmy's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can leave a message of sympathy and support for the family on rip.ie Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) O'Callaghan, Clontarf Place, O'Connell Avenue.

Daughter of the late Michael and Nora, Kilmactranny, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, previously of Ashford, Co.Wicklow and Wm. Todd, Co. Limerick, 12th January 2021, very peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very dearly loved and sadly missed by her sister Rosamund (Grogan), brother-in-law, Bernard, grand nieces, grand nephews, nieces Margaret, Sonya, Joan, Bernadine, nephews, Fran, Brian, Donal, Michael and Stephen. Predeceased by her sister Josephine, brother Maurice, and nieces Maura Bergen and Joan Hannigan. Also deeply regretted by her cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, on Friday (January 15th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Old Mungret Cemetery.

Lily's funeral cortege will pass her residence after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

In iothlann Dé go gcastar sinn.

The death has occurred of Mary O' Higgins (née Welsh), Friarstown, Grange and late of Moyle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin and Hartswell Green, Kill, Co. Kildare.

Passed away peacefully in her 94th year in the loving care of Milford Care Centre on Monday, January 11th 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Dr. Shaun and baby Aveen and brother Frank. Sadly missed by her family John, Tara, Rhoda, Niall and Shauna (Curran), sisters Harrie and Edith, brothers Joe and Carl, sister-in-law June (Welsh), son-in-law John (Curran), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mary's Funeral Cortege will travel along the old road in Grange and arrive at Ss. Patrick and Bridget's Church, Grange for 11 o' clock Requiem Mass on Friday 15th January 2021. Due to Government guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass will be for family only.

Private cremation will take place later.

The death has occurred of Marcus Lloyd, Courtbrack Terrace, South Circular Road and formerly of Heathfield, Kilmeedy.

Late of Alltech Security and NCL Alarms. Member of Triune Lodge 333 and the Bahá’í Community. Late of Munster Association of Referees.

Marcus died peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eilish and dearest father of Jonathan, Evan & Alex. Sadly missed by sister-in-law Ruth, nephew Napoleon, nieces Aphra & Evita, daughter-in-law Cristal, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

The funeral cortege will leave Marcus’ home on Thursday at 12.30pm for burial in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Please observe social distance at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Fennessy (née Casey), Kennedy Park and late of Millbrae Lodge, Newport.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Pat and Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Karl, grandchildren Emma, Padraig, Eimhin and Mark, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Thursday (14th January) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Evelyn’s Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Evelyn’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Noreen Crampton (née Burke), Dartford, Kent, England and formerly of Mungret village.

Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her son Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, daughter Katie, brothers Sean, Michael, Liam, Noel, sisters Breda and Peggy, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandniece, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and her large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral service and cremation will take place in England. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section on rip.ie or emailed to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of Rian O'Halloran, Glendale Lawn, Old Singland Road.

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Rian, cherished son of Ray and Debbie, dearly loved brother of Aaron. Sadly missed by his parents, brother, grandparents Noreen and Tom O'Donoghue, Maureen and Ray O'Halloran, uncle Brian, aunts Gillian, Elaine, Mary-Bridget, Teresa, Bernadette, Valerie and Susan, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his many friends in particular in St. Clements College, Shelbourne Football Club and St. Mary's Rugby Club.

May He Rest in Peace

House private, please

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Thursday (January 14th) at 11am. Mass will be streamed live to view click (here)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of John (Snr.) Travers, Stradbally, Castleconnell.

Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents Johanna and Paddy, sisters Maureen, Essie and Nancy and brothers Freddie and P.J. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Shirley, sons John and David, grandchildren, sisters Geraldine and Bernadette, brothers Christy and Anthony, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Friday, 15th January, at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.