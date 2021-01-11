Deaths in Limerick - January 11, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Vera O'Donnell (née Walsh) of Ballyrune, Kildimo, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of John, Paddy, Bryan, Fintan, Keith and Hugh.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law; grandchildren, brother-in-law Laurence, extended family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo on Tuesday (January 12) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Cork University Hospital) of Noel Cronin of Kilglass, Mitchelstown, Cork. Formerly of Anglesboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Áine (nee Wallace) and loving father of Mary (McLoughlin), Patrick (Pa) and Francis.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons; sister Mary Sheehan (Granagh); brother-in-law John Joe Sheehan; son-in-law Padraig McLoughlin; daughers-in-law Mairead Hogan and Leah Imbusch; grandchildren Padraig, Noel, Thomas, Katie, Sean, Darragh and Emily; sisters-in-law Helen Howell and Peggy Gerry; cousin Ann Creed (Kilfinane); nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Noel’s funeral cortège will leave his home at 1pm on Wednesday (January 13) and travel to St Patrick’s Church, Anglesboro, for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Grace Burke (née O'Keeffe) of Bellview, Kilmallock. Formerly of Curraduff, Newmarket, San Francisco and Inchinclare, Croom.

Beloved wife of Alick, formerly of Gooseberryhill, Meelin and mother of Josephine, Sarah and the late Gracie.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband; daughters; brother Jack; sisters Nell and Patsy, grandchildren Alick, Sarena, Tanya and Luke; great-grandchildren Kayla, Isabella and Lucia, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 12) at 12 noon in Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock - click here for live stream.

The death has occurred of Anne Dante of Riversfield, Kilmallock. Formerly of Greenpark Avenue, Limerick.

Predeceased by her daughter Audrey and relict of the late Nick Sheahan. Very deeply regretted by her sister Marie; brothers Tim and Russell; sister-in-law Jo; niece Marie; nephew Michael; cousin Joan, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass (confined to family and close friends only) will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday (January 13) at S.S Peter and Paul's Church Kilmallock with burial afterwards in the local cemetery - click here for live stream.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Cusack of 'Mispah`, North Circular Road, Limerick city. Late of Helene Modes, Roches Street.

Beloved husband of Sheila (Gavin) and father of Aisling, Gavin, Mark and the late Tom. Sadly missed by his sisters Helma and Rhona; son-in-law Ryan, grandchildren Effie & Noah; aunt Birdie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Service (family only) will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral, Bridge Street on Wednesday (January 13) at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private.

Terry’s Funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday at 11.40am before making its way to St Mary's Cathedral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice or The Samaritans.

May they all rest in peace