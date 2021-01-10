Deaths in Limerick - January 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Mairead Wedgeworth (née Dunne), of Pinner, London and late of Newtown, Pallasgreen.

On Christmas Day peacefully at her home. Sadly mourned by her husband, Patsy, sons Gerard and Noel, daughter-in-law Bridget. Pre-deceased by her son Kevin, parents Babe and Ned, sister Frances, brothers John Joe and Dennis. Deeply regretted by her family, her sister Breda, her brothers Tom and Louis, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Mairead’s Requiem Mass well be celebrated at St. Matthew’s Church, Northwood Hills, London on 26th January, next with interment at Carpenter’ Park, Cemetery.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) McCoy, Curramore House, Loughill.

Peacefully, after a long illness, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kitty and devoted father to Mary, Marguerite (Hogan), Patricia (Bell), Seamus and Richard. Loving Grandad to Marissa, Fergus, Alison, Jamie, Elizabeth, Catherine, Hannah, Muireann and Emily. Will be sadly missed by his daughters in law Ailish and Nicola, sons in law Joseph and Pete, niece Mary, nephews John and Pat, sisters in law and brothers in law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on rip.ie or by email to mccoyfamilycurramore@gmail.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Renal Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Chris Lane(née O'Donnell), Bridge Street, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday January 9th 2021, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Chris, wife of the late Paddy, is very sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Tess (Ennis, Co. Clare), son-in-law Dick Robinson, grandchildren Richard and Tina, Tina’s partner Kevin, great-grandchildren Jack and Caoimhin, brother Moss, sisters Nance (Woulfe) and Bride (Sorohan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Chris with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Monday at 2.00 p.m. which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

The funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Monday at 3.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Bridie Harrington (née Williams), The Fairways, Monaleen, and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Bridie died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and her sons David & Darren, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Sadie, Toby & Theo, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Bridie’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home to arrive for Requiem Mass in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday (Jan. 13th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery. House Private Please

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Click here to Donate

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Celia Gleeson (née Duggan), Ascot Terrace, O’Connell Avenue and formerly of Cappamore & Michael Gleeson Shoes.

Celia died suddenly at home. Sadly missed by loving husband Michael and her heartbroken children Grainne, John and Dervala, sons-in-law Damian & Patrick, daughter-in-law Stella, her adored grandchildren Deanna, Rian, Sean, Grace, Ava, Lilly-Mae & Mikey, brothers (including Fr. Brendan Duggan CSSP, Athea) and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her large circle of friends

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday (Jan. 12th) at 11:30 am for family only and will be streamed live (Click link to view). Funeral afterwards to Dromkeen Cemetery.

Celia’s Funeral Cortege will pass Gleeson’s Shoe Shop on William street after Mass at 12:45pm Approx.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Bridget Barrett (née Griffin), Kilready, Castlemahon.

Late of Clorane. Died on 10th January, 2021, peacefully, at her residence in her 97th year. Wife of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Maria, Patricia, Katherine and Stephen, sister Chrissie, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church this Tuesday, 12th January, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://youtu.be/CBLV--yIaPE