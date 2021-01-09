Deaths in Limerick - January 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Celia Gleeson (née Duggan) of Ascot Terrace, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city. Formerly of Cappamore. Late of Michael Gleeson Shoes, William Street.

Sadly missed by loving husband Michael; children Grainne, John and Dervala; sons-in-law Damian & Patrick; daughter-in-law Stella; grandchildren Deanna, Rian, Sean, Grace, Ava, Lilly-Mae and Mikey; brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and large circle of friends

Funeral arrangements will announced later.

_______________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Teresa Casey (née Meaney) of Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Cappamore, Crusheen, Ennis, County Clare.

Sadly missed by her loving husband PJ; sons William and Patrick; daughters-in-law Marian and Carlota; brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Teresa's Funeral Cortège will leave Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday January 12 at 10.45am (travelling via Bunkey Cross, Gardenhill, Woodroad, and Daly’s cross) with arrival at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

The Mass will be streamed online at castleconnellparish.ie and will be broadcast on 106.3 FM.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell. H

House Private Please and family flowers only.

_______________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Duggan of Adare, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers Cathal and Dan.

Beloved husband of Siún (née O’Neill); Dad of Cóilín (Keegan) and John; Granddad to Jack, Megan and Chloe.

Greatly missed by his family and by his son-in-law Philip; brothers John, Bernard and Paddy; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Home is strictly private.

Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Monday (January 11) in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

_______________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Eamonn Collopy of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city.

Beloved husband of the late Patsy and sadly missed by his daughters Jacqueline, Karen and Kim; grandchildren Jason, Alison, Stephen, Gavin, Rachel and Conor; brothers Liam and Brendan, sister Imelda, son-in-law Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (family only) will take place in St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, Glentworth Street on Tuesday (January 12) at 11am. Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

_______________________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly in Barbados on December 30, 2020) of Emma McManus (née Ledbetter). Late of Limerick and Dublin.

Beloved wife of John and mother of their adored children Milly, Lauren and Annie.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents and parents-in-law, Peter and Paula, JP and Noreen; her grandmother Veronica, siblings Juliet, Katie and Nick; brothers-in-law Bobby, Kieran and Cian; sisters-in-law Sue Ann and Ann Marie, Matt; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (January 12) at 2pm (Irish Time) at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Barbados.

Mass will be live streamed - click here to view

Family flowers only, please.

May they all rest in peace