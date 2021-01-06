Deaths in Limerick - January 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Edwin Giff Davis of Summerville Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Derek and his sister Elizabeth Robinson. Beloved husband of Grace and the late Sedik.

Edwin will be sadly missed by his dearly loved daughter Monoosh and son Alan, son-in-law Scott, grandchildren, his brother John and his sister Harriet, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private cremation will take place.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Bartholomew (Batt) Wall of of Stephen`s Park, Castleisland, Kerry. Formerly of St.Ita's Terrace, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Phil (USA). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Joan; sons Ronnie and Declan; daughters-in-law Anthea and Lorraine; grandchildren Oliver, Christian, Jamie, Poppy and April; brothers Junior and Tony; sisters Rita and Sally; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday (January 8) at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

House private please

Batt's funeral cortége will depart his residence at 10.30am on Friday on route to the Church and will depart the Church at 12 noon (approx) on route to the Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred (in London, England) of Nancy Carter (née Hannon) of Vizes Field and Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe) Carter; brothers Martin and Paddy and sister Josephine (O’Reilly).

Sadly missed by her children Thomas and Anne; son-in-law Mike; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Nancy’s Funeral will take place in London.

____________________________

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan of Foyle Park, Shannon. Formerly of Kilfinane, Limerick. Late honorary member of Wolfe Tones GAA. Club and late member of Stakers Hurling Club, Kilfinane.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann; children Anthony, Josie, Jackie, Laura and John; twenty grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Jimmy, Liam and Donie; sisters Ann, Mary, Liz and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

John's Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday (January 8) at 10.30am on route to Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon, to arrive for Requiem Mass (family only at 11am) with burial afterwards to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon.

____________________________

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St. Catherine’s, Newcastle West) of Christine Nicholson (née Power) of Doonard, Tarbert, Kerry. Formerly of Shanagolden, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late William Norman and deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Thursday (January 7), at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert with interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here

____________________________

The death has occurred (in Norwich, England) of Tommy McInerney of Johnsgate, Pennywell, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his parents Elizabeth and Dominick McInerney; children Ross, Jordan, Cody, Casey, Rihannah and Mia; brother Davie; sisters Denise, Nuala, Fiona, Katie and Cassie; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (January 11) at 11am - click here to watch live stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Pauline Fitzpatrick of Farnamurray, Nenagh, Tipperary. Formerly of Lisnagry, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Chris and Paddy and sadly missed by her loving family, friends and colleagues.

Close family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milford Hospice Limerick.

Funeral will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Friday - click here to watch live stream or listen on106.3 FM.

Burial will take place afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

____________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus Hospital) of Larry Cussen of Knockanes, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Late of the Department of Agriculture.

Regretted by his wife Eithne (nee Kinsella); son Paul, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie; grandchildren Cathy, Dan, Bláithin and Esmé; great grandchildren Lily and Zebedee, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, god-children, relatives, very kind neighbours and his many friends.

Larry's funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday at 12midday to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell for Funeral Mass at 12:30pm - click here to watch live stream.

A cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Tearmann Ward, St Camillus Hospital.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Teresa Chawke (née Kelly) of Chawke`s Cross, Granagh, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jackie.

Sadly missed by her sons Mike and John; daughters Marian Noonan, Anne Quinn (USA), Bernie Crowley (USA), Patsy Sheerin (USA) and Rose Brady (USA); brother Pat, sister-in-law Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Teresa's Funeral cortege will pass her home at Chawke's Cross on Thursday (January 7) at 11.45am (approx) arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh for Requiem Mass (family only) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

May they all rest in peace