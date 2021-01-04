Deaths in Limerick - January 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Feehan

Of 68 Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road

Born February 11, 1945 and died December 29, 2020, suddenly.

Pat is survived by his loving children Karen and Gregory, Son-in-Law Rhys Ellison, grandchildren Jake, Tristan and Connor, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends and will be greatly missed.

May he rest in peace.

Private family funeral, by invitation only, Tuesday, January 5 at 11am at St John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place, Limerick with burial immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Niall Joyce

Of Cosgrove Park, Moyross

Niall, died suddenly, on January 2, 2021.

Deeply regretted by his parents Alan and Winnie, son P.J., sisters Nicole, Shannon and Lexi, brother Jamie, nephew Parker, niece Ariyah, grandmother Winnie, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, on Wednesday, January 6 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons

Of New Road, Thomondgate,

Formerly of Ballynanty and Sealol, Shannon

Michael died peacefully at home, on January 3, 2020

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, children Pamela, Rebecca, David and Sarah, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace

Michael’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Tuesday, January 5 at approximately 1:40pm en route to a private service in Shannon Crematorium.

Please observe social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) McCarthy

Of Knocktoosh, Broadford

On January 4, 2021 peacefully in his 92nd year, in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Care Centre. Predeceased by his sisters Hannah McCarthy (Gurteen, Feenagh) and Kitty O'Shea (Knocklong).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (Kitty), sons Michael, Robert, Taidhg and Charles, daughter Helen, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Gerardine and Carol, son-in-law Timmy, his 11 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

In line with HSE guidelines and government advice Robert's funeral will be private.

Removal on Wednesday from his son Taidhg's residence to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to Sextons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Michael (Haulie) McGrath

Of Raheny, Dublin and Oola

Formerly of Oola, County Limerick, peacefully, December 31, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Mary and loving father to Michael and Marie. Sadly missed by his wife, children, brothers John-Joe and Brendan, sisters Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Mick, his sister Josephine and brother Noel.

Special acknowledgement for the professional and kind care provided to Michael by the team from Kare Plan, especially Elvin and colleagues. We would also like to thank the staff at Beaumont Hospital, and the district nurses, and the staff of Adrian Dunne pharmacy for their kindness and professionalism.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Government restrictions still apply and only 10 people can attend the funeral itself.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am at St John the Evangelist Church, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5. Livestream can be viewed for those who cannot attend click on the link; https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-church followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Leary

Of Bandon, Cork and Limerick

Peacefully in the loving care of St. Christopher's Ward, Marymount. Kathleen (Kay), (nee Purcell). Cavendish Court and late of Landsdowne Road, Limerick, beloved wife of the late John, late of 89 South Main St.

Sadly missed by her loving niece Elaine, nephews Louis, Philip, Geoffrey, Raymond and Marc, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, Kay's funeral will take place privately.

Kay's requiem Mass will be take place on Thursday at 2pm in St. Patrick's Church, Bandon and will be livestreamed on www.bandonparish.ie/live followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Bryan) Day

Of Ballysimon Road,

Formerly of CIE, Bryan died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his wife, children Seamus, Martin, Carmel and Niamh, grandchildren Conall and Oisín. daughter-in-law Siobhán, nephew Michael, nieces Beena, Grace and Ann, grand-nieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, Tricia, Kevin and Michael, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Bryan’s funeral cortege will leave the family home to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road on Wednesday, January 6 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Please observe social distancing.

In compliance with current guidelines, requiem Mass will be restricted to 10 mourners only.

Family flowers only; donation, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Thomas Egan

Of Pike St, Dromcollogher

Died peacefully at his residence in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridie.

Deeply regretted by his son John, daughter-in-law Julia, grandchildren Lucy, Katie and Emily, brother Jerry, sister Mary, nephews nieces relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to goverment advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Thomás' home on Wednesday at 12noon, for requiem mass in St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences to McCarthy s Funeral Director, Dromcollogher.

Live streaming on Wednesday using the link https://m.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312/?tsid=0.8522985242885248&source=result

The death has occurred of Thomas Leahy

Of Claughaun Court, Garryowen

Tom passed away (peacefully) surrounded by his beloved daughters Karen and Eleanor along with his loving sister Marian at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Breda. Much loved father of Karen and Eleanor. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marian, Anita, Pauline and Majella, brothers Ray and Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Wednesday, January 6 at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.