Deaths in Limerick - January 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Anne Kennedy (née Fleming), Clonlusk, Doon.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jimmy, Michael and David, daughters Mary and Helen, sister Josie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Tuesday, 5th January, for Requiem Mass at 2 o’c followed by burial in the local cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19. Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please see link on rip.ie for online condolence book.

The death has occurred of John Coughlan, Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick.

Peacefully died at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Margo, Sons, Richard, Sean, Tom, Maurice, Daughters, Elaine, Mary, Claire and Marita, Siblings Fr Tom, Eily, Sister Patricia and Richard, son in law, daughters in law, partners, brother in law, sister in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick, and will be streamed on the webcam at (link to follow) Burial will follow to Ardpatrick Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but who cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on rip.ie or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Maura Collins (née Crowe), Kilscannell House, Ardagh and formerly of Towerhill, Cappamore.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brothers John and Rev Fr. Richard (Dick). Beloved wife of Sean. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons Richard and Denis, sister Kathleen Halpin (Knocklong), grandchildren Leeanne, Brandon, Kieran, Sarah, Grace, Padraig, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Michelle and Theresa, extended family neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with government guidelines, a family Requiem Mass will take place in Ardagh Church on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilscannell Cemetery. Mass will be audible in the car park from the safety of your car and online via the parish Facebook link (https://m.facebook.com/Ardagh-Carrigkerry-Parish-100456194998744/). Mass cards and messages of Sympathy can be sent to Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.