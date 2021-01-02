Deaths in Limerick - January 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Dolores O'Donovan

Of Higgins Park, Portlaoise, Laois and Ballinacurra Gardens

On January 2, 2021 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the tender care of the staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Retired civil servant. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Éanna, Orlaith and Brian, partners Claire and Shaen, Brian's father Brian, siblings Marianne, Sean, Sheila, brother in law Del, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but who can not due to the current restrictions, may send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Ann Talty (née Keane)

Of Raheen Gardens, Raheen and Clare

Formerly of Labasheeda, Co. Clare. On January 2, 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Jack (John), Trish, Mary and the late Diane. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Kathleen, granddaughters Anna and Sarah, brother Henry, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Raheen Church this Monday, January 4 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Ann’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mick (Nipper) Walsh

Of Newlawn, Ballyagran and Charleville, Cork

Peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home Newcastle West, in his 94th year. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Margaret and wide circle of friends, RIP. Dear friend to the Walsh family, Nebwlawn.

A private funeral took place today, Saturday, January 2 in Tullylease old cemetery.

House private.

The death has occurred of Mary Roche (née Fitzpatrick)

Of Deel View, Castlemahon

Died on December 31, 2020 at University Hospital Limerick. Wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her sons Denis, Paul and Michael, daughters Teresa and Patricia, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, nephews and nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In line with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church on this Sunday, 3rd January, at 11.30am. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/sv0W3Kn2GGs Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass her residence on Sunday morning at approx 11am en route to church for anyone who wishes to stand in a guard of honour. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's undertakers.

The death has occurred of Martin O'Mahony

Of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West and Kinsalebeg, Waterford

On January 2, 2021 peacefully, in the tender care of staff at Mid West Regional Hospital, Limerick, Martin (Marty), deeply mourned and sadly missed by his brother Paddy (Youghal), sister Nora O'Riordan (Carrigtwohill), brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Hetty, nephews, nieces, especially niece Margaret, Tom, Leona and Keith McGrath, cousins, other relatives and friends including staff and residents at Killine Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Martin is predeceased by his parents Martin and Alice, sisters Phil and Nellie and brother Maurice.

May Martin rest in peace

In accordance with the current recommendations Martin's funeral will take place privately. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.