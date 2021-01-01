Deaths in Limerick - January 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick Cahill

Of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale

Passed away, following a brief illness, on Wednesday December 30, 2020, at University Hospital Limerick.

Patrick is very sadly missed by his loving mother Eileen, brother Kieran, sisters Maureen, Kathleen and Eileen, brothers-in-law Mikie Joe and Eamonn, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick with Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 11am, which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Annie Minihan (née Casey)

Of the Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Ballynanty and Ennis, Clare

Annie died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her children Marian Keating (Letterkenny) and son Des, grandchildren Niamh, Sinead and Aine, Aoife, Niall and Ciara, great-grandchildren Sean and Aoibhín, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Jo, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St John’s Cathedral, on Monday, January 4 at 11am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Sullivan

Of Annapurna, Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick

Peacefully at her home on January 1, in the tender care of her family. Cherished daughter of Rita and Barry and caring companion to her sisters Cliodhna and Orfhlaith. Devoted aunt to Ross by whom she will always be fondly remembered. Sadly missed by her aunts and uncles Ven and Pauline (Canada), Mae and Joe, Denis and Pam, Finola and Michael, Grainne (Belgium) and her extended family and friends.

Her gentle soul is now at rest

Aisling’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Sunday, January 3 at 1.15pm for a private cremation service.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please be understanding that in the present circumstances her home and funeral will be for family and close friends. Personal messages of condolence are welcome and can be sent to Thompson’s Funeral Directors, 40 Thomas Street, Limerick.