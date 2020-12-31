Deaths in Limerick - December 31, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest) of Siobhan Tobin of Main Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Danny and Mai Tobin and predeceased by her brothers Cyril and Richard.

Deeply regretted by her sister Philomena Gillan (Isle of Wight) and brother Mattie (Dublin), nephews, nieces, brother in law Shaun, sisters in law, Traoine and Mona, extended Tobin families and Kennelly family, Knockanure.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday (January 1) at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. It will be live-streamed here.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so by means of standing in a guard of honour as the funeral cortege departs the church at 12noon on route to Reilig Ida Naofa cemetery, Abbeyfeale

_______________________

The death has occurred (at Killeline Nursing Home) of John F Timmes of Gortnagross, Athea, Limerick.

Predeceased by his son John Matthew.

Deeply regretted by his wife of 61 years, Kathleen Houlihan-Timmes; son Peter and daughter in law Jill; daughters and sons in law Eileen and Barry Bruckman; Kathleen and Matt Lawson; Clare and Steven Waterloo; Margaret and Paul Bussiere; grandchildren Connor and Teagan Waterloo, Fiona and Isabel Bruckman, Cassidy and Luke Timmes, and Eileen and Alice Bussiere.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in Athea parish church this Saturday (January 2) at 11am with burial afterwards in Templeathea cemetery.

_______________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Mary Sweeney (née Roche) of Meenoline North, Templeglantine, Limerick.

Sister of the late Eddie and Pat, Mary is very sadly missed by her husband Mike; sons Michael and Eamonn; daughters-in-law Annette and Simone; grandchildren Rachel and Darragh; step-grandson Cian; sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday (January 1) at 12pm on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 1pm.

Burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Feury) of Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. Formerly of Glenagragra, Glin, Limerick.

Missed by her husband Pat; sons Kenneth and David; daughters Susan and Caroline; daughters-in-law Breda and Sharon; sons-in-law James and Anthony; her grandchildren, Melissa, Lauren, Amy, Conor, Luke, Carly, Jack, Max and Ollie and a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at Powell's Funeral Home in Hoddesdon with removal to St Augustine's Church, Esdaile Lane, Hoddesdon EN11 8DS arriving for Mass at 12pm on Wednesday (January 13).

Due to current UK public health guidelines, attendance at Mass inside church will be restricted to a maximum of 30 people.

_______________________

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Peter McCann of Hogan Avenue, Killeely, Limerick. Late of McCann Security Systems.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ber, sons Jeff, Shane and Raymond; grandchildren Dylan, Amber and Grace; brother Bobby, other family and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

May they all rest in peace