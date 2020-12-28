Deaths in Limerick - December 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Marcus Graham

Of Davin Gardens, Caherdavin, Limerick

Suddenly, at University Hospital, Limerick on Christmas Day.

Beloved son of the late Alfred and Maureen and brother of the late Pamela. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Kenneth and Alan, sister Suzanne (USA), nephews Luke and Dylan, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday, December 31 at 1.30pm in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Christy Higgins

Of 62, Tradaree Court, Shannon, Clare and Carew Park, Southill

On December 27, 2020 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lourda, children Natasha, Jessica, Christopher, Orla and Tia, four grandchildren Hazel, Logan, Callum and Phoebe, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday, December 31 at 11.00am in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerry O'Brien

Of Aherlow Close, Cratloe Road, Caherdavin

On December 28, 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Susan. Dearly loved father of Tracey and Suzanne. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Kieran, adored grandchildren Danny, Conor, Alex, Sean, Ben and Sarah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem mass for family and close friends will take place on Thursday, December 31 in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 1.00pm. Following Requiem Mass, the funeral cortege will pass Gerry’s home en-route to Shannon Crematorium for a private cremation service.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Gerry’s requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Anne O'Gorman (née O'Neill)

Of St. Anne's, Ballybrown, Clarina

Died December 26, 2020

Beloved wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Anthony (Known as Tony), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 29 at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown. Mass will be live streamed on www.pwbbparish.com/live-stream/ with funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Downey's Funeral Undertakers, Pallaskenry. Contact Downey's Pallaskenry on 061-393111.

The death has occurred of Hughie O'Neill

Of Rivers, Annacotty

On December 27, 2020, peacefully at his home after a short illness.

Past commodore of Inis Cealtra Sailing Club and late Limerick Rowing Club.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Kathleen (née Mulqueen), sons Hugh, Marcus and James, daughters Sarah and Rachael, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Sandra, Emer, and Trish, adoring grandchildren Nisha, Shauna, Roisin, Eilish, Molly, Ella, Anna, Ultan and Paddy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Meanus Tuesday morning, for 11:30am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, as per Covid-19 guidelines, while adhering to government direction.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom.

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan (née Kealy)

Of Montpelier, O'Briensbridge

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Late of Birr, Co Offaly.

Deeply missed by her loving family husband Joe, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Dionne, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell this Wednesday, December 30 at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in O'Briensbridge Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.castleconnellparish.ie

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon’s Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Paddy Walsh

Of Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Paddy is very sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Nora Mary and Marie, sons Gerard and John, sons-in-law Stephen and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mairéad, grandchildren Tanya, Devon, Clodagh, Ciara, Jamie and Jodie, great-grandchildren Maddie and Ronan, sister Sheila, nephew John, niece Mary, relatives, friends and neighbours. Paddy is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and brother Joe.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Paddy’s home on Thursday at 10am and travel via the High Road on route to the Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, to arrive for requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mouncollins parish’s Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins village area. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House private please.

Send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com