Deaths in Limerick - December 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Paddy Malone, Knockmoyle, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Limerick.

Peacefully on 26th December 2020. Beloved husband of Fran and dearest father of Jesse, David, Kate & Zoe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored granddaughter Siorsha, brother Kenneth, sister Audrey, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends in the music world.

A private family funeral will take place for Paddy with interment on Tuesday at 12 noon in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

Slán abhaile Paddy

To offer messages of sympathy to Paddy’s family, please use the “Condolences” option on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Marcus Graham, Davin Gardens, Caherdavin.

Suddenly, at University Hospital, Limerick on Christmas Day.

Beloved son of the late Alfred and Maureen and brother of the late Pamela. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Kenneth and Alan, sister Suzanne (U.S.A.), son Nathan, nephews Luke and Dylan, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Timothy Downes, Lakelands, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Kilfinane.

Peacefully at Willowbrook Nursing Home. Beloved brother of the late Michael, John and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Karl, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Emma and Malachy, brothers Tommy and Tony, sister Hester, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page on rip.ie

Funeral arrangements including details of streaming service will follow later.

The death has occurred of Seamus Donelan, Elm Drive, Caherdavin Lawn and formerly of Tuam, Co Galway.

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Oonagh (née Hammersley). Dearly loved father of James, Peter, Andrew and Rosannagh. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Emily, Amy and Milana, Rosannagh’s partner Darren, beloved grandchildren Conor, Nikolai, Eoghan, Jack, Sophia and Stella Rose, sister Muriel, brothers-in-law Joe and Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home for family and close friends on Tuesday. Funeral cortège will leave residence on Wednesday (30th December) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, at 11am with burial afterwards in Tuam Cemetery, Co. Galway.