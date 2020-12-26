Deaths in Limerick - December 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Nellie Gaffney (née McEvoy) of Shrahane, Ballysimon, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick. Late of New Road, Kileely, Limerick. Predeceased by her son John. Nellie died, peacefully, Saturday, December 26 (St Stephen's Day) in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sister Lila (Brosnahan), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, niece, all other relatives and a large circle of friends. A requiem Mass (family only) will take place in Bohermore Church on Monday, 28th December, at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards for family only in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Please follow Government HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing. Nellie's funeral cortège will pass the family home at 12.10pm (approx.) on Monday 28th December.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Josie) Phayer of St Brendan's Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Joseph (Josie) Phayer, St Brendan's Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick. Late Irish Wire Limerick. Josie passed away, peacefully, 24th December 2020 (Christmas Eve) in Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Limerick. Deeply regretted by sons Joe, David, Anthony and Anthony's partner Megan, daughter in law Marie, brothers Pa and Mickey, brother in law Thomas, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday, 29th December, in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St, Limerick at 11am, with burial afterwards (family only) Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Please follow Government HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing.