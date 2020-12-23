Deaths in Limerick - December 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Tucker (née Fitzgerald) of School House Lane (off St Joseph's Street), Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Mother of the recently deceased Gary and Andrew. Very deeply regretted by her husband Frank, sons Bobby and Frank; daughters Dolores, Sharon, Louise, Caroline and Tanya; grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, the extended Fitzgerald and Tucker families and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday (Christmas Eve) at 9am in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John Savage of Churchtown, Dublin. Late of Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Emma, daughter-in-law Hilary, grandson Lorcan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Sunday (December 27) at 4pm in Mount Jerome - watch live Stream here.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Hartigan) of Ballysheedy, Roxboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother of Mary. Sister of the late Tom and Billy. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 10.30am on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) in Knockea Church, Knockea with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lane of Main Street, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Survived by his wife Nellie; sons Stephen, Kevin and Dermot; sister Kathleen (Kelly); daughters-in-law Marie and Bernie, Dermot's partner Bronwyn; sisters-in-law Mary Theresa (Italy) and Cam (Limerick); brothers-in-law Liam and Bruno; grandchildren Killian, Clodagh, Jennifer, Nadine, Ciara and Orlagh; nephew Eric and niece Marie.

A private family Mass will take place on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) at 1.30pm at The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Noreen Kirwin (née Hickey) of St. Bridget's Avenue, New Street, Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Gary and adored mother of Christine. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Luke, Gary and Lexie; son-in-law Kieran; sister Bridget (Birdie) Wilson, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (December 29) at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Keane (née Hurley) of Merval Drive, Clareview. Formerly of Garden Hill, Castleconnell.

Beloved wife of the late Liam and dearest mother of Lorraine, Kevin and Jennifer. Grandmother of Casey, Megan, Scarlett, Liam, George, Jack and Abi. Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen; brothers Johnny, Paddy, Jimmy and Martin; Lorraine’s partner James; Jennifer’s partner Wayne; Kevin’s partner Donna; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Thursday (Christmas Eve) at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Ita Margaret Collins (née Barry) of Fanningstown, Crecora, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son Michael and her brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack; sons Christopher, John, Dermot and Daniel; daughters-in-law Martina, Evita and Angie; grandchildren, Emily Rose and Killian; brothers Willie and Pat, sisters Bridget and Helen; sisters-in-law Ann and Carmel brothers-in-law, John and Dave, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) in The Sacred Heart Church, Limerick at 11am - view live stream here.

Burial afterwards in Fedamore (extension) cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Lena Heavin (née Healy) of Castleconnell, Limerick, Ardlea Road, Artane, Dublin and formerly of Castlecountess, Tralee, County Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mum of Deirdre (Reddy) and Aoife (Foley). Grandmother of James, Áine, Orla and Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law Willie and Pat, brother Teddy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Lena with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday (Christmas Eve) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tralee, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

May they all rest in peace