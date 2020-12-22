Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Declan Bromell of Ashbourne Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick. On December 21, 2020, aged 56. Teacher, Catherine McCauley School and O’Rourke School of Dancing, and formerly in Corpus Christi, Limerick. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness faced with courage, bravery and hope. Beloved husband of Mairéad (Hayden) and proud father of Áine, Eva, and Ailbhe. Predeceased by his parents Áine and Tony. Will be forever loved and missed by his family, his brother Éamonn, his sisters Úna and Fionnuala and their families, his parents-in-law Peggy and Philip, sister-in-law Mary and her family, brothers-in-law and their families, and all his relatives, colleagues, pupils present and past, and loyal friends. Exceptional teacher, musician, composer, director, and sea swimmer - a beautiful, brave and courageous man. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday (December 24) at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Declan’s funeral cortege will leave his family home before Mass on Thursday at 10:30am approx. Please follow current guidelines. House private please.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hempenstall of Wood Rd, Cratloe, Clare / Ballynanty, Limerick. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply missed by his loving family, sons Mark and Paul, daughters-in-law Laura and Nicole, grandchildren Conor, Joey, Ciara and Roisin, brother Charlie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and close friends on Wednesday (December 23) at 1pm in St John's Church, Cratloe followed by burial afterwards in Craughan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://funeralslive.ie/patrickhempenstall/

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cierans (née O'Brien) of Cork / Kilfinane, Limerick. On December 21, 2020, unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Raymond (Ray) and much loved mother of Marie, Kathy, Sylvia, Jan, Lorna and James. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brother Dan, sisters Maureen and Joan, sons-in-law Paddy, Robert, Richard, Colin and John, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.