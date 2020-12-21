Deaths in Limerick - December 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Foley

Of Kennedy Place, Charleville, Co Cork and Kilfinane

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of the late Esther and dear mother of Kevin and the late Jannette. Deeply regretted by his loving son, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines Gerard's funeral will be for family and friends. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Gleeson

Of Kilcoole, Wicklow and formerly of Glenosheen, Limerick who passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his sons John and Owen. He will be sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Tom, Philip and Sheila, grandchildren Stefaan, Johan, Anneke, Jessica, Lauren, Zaib and Kiana, great-grandchildren Lucy, Aidan, Zara and Iarlaith, and by his siblings Paddy, Eddie, Elsie and Mary, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal from the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole on Wednesday morning to St Anthony’s Church, Kilcoole arriving for a private family Funeral Service at 12 noon followed by a committal service at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.15pm.

No flowers please.

The funeral service can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/eastcoastvideo

The committal service can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/event/139693

The death has occurred of James Lennon

Of Caherconlish

Predeceased by his wife Eileen and son Patrick. Very deeply regretted and greatly missed by his loving family, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday, December 22 at 11.30am in our lady mother of the church, Caherconlish. Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Diane O’Brien (Judge)

Diane died peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Daughter of the late Liam O’Brien. Sadly missed by Malcolm (Judge) and their children Hollie, Liam, Sean and Tommy, mother Susan, siblings Christopher, Nikki, Michelle, Lorna and Lee, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Wednesday, December 23, at at 11:30am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House private please

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nicholas G. Strong

Of Coole Road, Killeaney More, Glin, Limerick, V94 AP66 and Kildare

Originally from Reading, Britain. Peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee in the presence of his family. Nicholas will be sadly missed by his wife Mildred and her daughter Emma, sons Kieron and Brendan, daughters Caroline and Jacqueline and their mother Deirdre; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and many friends.

Nick made life an adventure and offered kindness and generosity to all he met.

Private Cremation will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Shannon Crematorium. Due to government and HSE guidelines, family members only.