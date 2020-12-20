Deaths in Limerick - December 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheeran (née Keane), Graigue, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family and friends, on Saturday December 19th 2020. Margaret is very sadly missed by her loving husband Pádraig, sons Killian and Michael, daughters-in-law Catriona and Áine, grandchildren Kara, Colm, Pippa and Kate, sisters Sheila Prendiville and Miriam O’Grady, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Margaret, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society and Milford Hospice. Margaret’s family greatly appreciate the wonderful care of the Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

House strictly private please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Ann Lyons, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday December 20th 2020 at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Ann, daughter of the late D.P. and Marie, is very sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brothers Denis, Jim and Pat, sisters-in-law Brigid and Josephine, aunts Eileen and Betty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her staff Mary and Nuala, all her loyal customers, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Ann with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Tuesday at 1.30 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Wheelchair Association.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com