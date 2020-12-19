Deaths in Limerick - December 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Oliver Creighton

Of Castlegrange and Fedamore

It is with the greatest sadness to announce that the death has occurred of Oliver Creighton, Castlegrange, Limerick, Fedamore, Towcester (Britain), Belfast and Athlone.

Retired engineer, Analog Devices. On 19, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the caring staff at Millford Care Centre. Dearly loved father of Connie, Gerard and Denise. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Niamh and son-in-laws Jason and Dave, his beloved grandchildren, Saoirse, Samantha, Jodie, Caoimhe, Oisín, Aiden, all his extended family including nieces Bernie Marie Karon, Jacquie, Seana and Brendan. Much loved by his sister Mary and preceded by sister Kay.

Oliver will be very much missed by his many friends from Limerick Probus, Monument Bridge Club, Limerick Senior Forum, Limerick U3A and his dancing groups.

May Oliver rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday, December 21 in Raheen Church, Church Road, Raheen, Limerick V94 DE98 10am, followed by private burial service in Fedamore Graveyard (old one). Oliver's Mass will be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/raheen

A celebration of Oliver's life will take place in 2021 to give him the send off he deserves. Date to be confirmed.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Oliver's Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice,Plassey Park Rd, Sreelane, Castletroy, Co. Limerick, V94 H795.

The death has occurred of Lil (Elizabeth) Harnett (née Shine)

Of Glenmore, Strand

On December 19, 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughter Michelle, son in law Francis Collins, grandaughter Erin, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Monagea church Monday, December 21, at 12noon. Burial after in Killeedy Cemetery. For those who would like to pay their respects by means by standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 11:15am en route to Monagea church. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Sr. Frances Roche

Good Shepherd Sisters, Pennywell, Pennywell

Formerly of Emly

Sr. Frances died peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Pre-deceased by her parents Brigid and John, her sisters Margaret, Breid, Mary (Sr. Madeleine RGS), Sally and her brothers John, James, and Michael OSA. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her Good Shepherd Community, her past-pupils and her many friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Monday, December 21 at 11:30am and will be streamed live

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Enright

Of Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly and Newcastle West

Late of Ballingowan, Newcastle West. Loving husband of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughters Pauline, Cora, Geraldine, Josephine and his late daughters Theresa and June-Mary, sons Danny and Joseph, sisters Kathleen, Nelly and Theresa, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Joe rest in peace

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a family funeral on Monday at 10.30am in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Joe's Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Also condolences can be left on the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this time.