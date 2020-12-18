Deaths in Limerick - December 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Bourke

Of Cappanuke, Cappamore and Ballysimon

Late of O'Malley Park and Cloughnadromin, Ballysimon and C.I.E.

Predeceased by his brothers John Joe and Eddie. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Molly, daughters Miriam, Michelle, Trisha and Jenny, sons David and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Marie and Breeda, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday, December 19 at 11.30am in St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

House private, please.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Collins

Of Ashbrook, Ennis Road

Formerly of Finn’s Bakery and Coffee Shop, Little Catherine Street.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Peter, Dermot, Gemma and Richard and grandad to Conor, Nils, Thomas, Liam, Amy, Alec, Adam, Liadh, Ciara and Ava. Sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Emma, Carole and Rachel, son-in-law Thomas, all the Power family in Waterford, his nephews and all his friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Monday, December 21 at 11am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

John’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home before Mass on Monday at 10:45am approx., Please follow current guidelines.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Enda Coughlan (née Doyle)

Of Annagh, Lisnagry

On December 17, 2020, peacefully at home in her 96th year. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Catherine (Stack). Sadly missed by her loving sons James and Tom, daughter Mary (McGuire), sons-in-law Mike and Alan, daughters-in-law Kay and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 20, in the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred of Anne Glavin

Of Tír Na Nóg, Fermoy, Cork and Anglesborough

Peacefully on December 18, 2020 at Cork University Hospital. Anne, aged 87 years, McCurtain Street, Fermoy, beloved sister of the late John, Patsy and Catherine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving nephews Tony (Newport), Sean and Patrick (Anglesborough), nieces Margaret Hickey (Glanworth) and Ellie Glavin (Dublin), grandnephews and grandnieces, sister-in-law Mary, Paul and Ronnie Kavanagh, relatives, neighbours and her many close friends.

May she rest in peace

Anne’s funeral cortège will leave The Old Train Station, Fermoy on Monday, December 21, at 11.30am to St Patrick’s Church for 12noon Requiem Mass. Burial in Anglesborough Cemetery. Anne’s Mass will be for family only (maximum 25).

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Moloney

Late of Broad Street and Crossagalla

Former midwife in Leeds, Belfast and St Luke's, Kilkenny.

Patsy died peacefully in Athlunkard Nursing Home

Predeceased by her siblings Raymond and Margaret. Sadly missed by her sister Carmel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Saturday, December 19 at 10:45am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Willie Mulcahy

Of Caherdavin and Murroe

Formerly of Limerick GAA. On December 17, 2020 peacefully at St John’s Hospital. Beloved father of the late Liam and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pamela, son Denis, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Arrival at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday December 21, 2020 for Requiem Mass at 11 am which can be viewed on www.caherdavinparish.com. Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery Murroe. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John Sheeran

Of Graigue, Abbeyfeale PO, and Kerry

John Sheeran, Graigue, Abbeyfeale who passed away at home in the loving care of his family on Thursday, December 17, 2020. John is very sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, sons John and Peter, daughters Michelle and Laura, daughters-in-law Myra and Jennifer, grandchildren Seán, Ronan, Farrah and Tadhg, his heartbroken brother Pádraig, sisters Mary, Margaret, Una and Rachel, auntie Peg, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for John, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday at 11.30am, which will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/, with burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team whose wonderful care of John we greatly appreciate. House strictly private please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.