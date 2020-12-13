Deaths in Limerick - December 13, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home) of Breda Kiernan (née Mulqueen) of Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick. Former lady Captain of Limerick and Ballyneety Golf Clubs.

Beloved wife of Luke, dearest mother of Deirdre, Niall, Vivienne, Louise & Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving husband and children; grandchildren Aoife, Luke and Leah, Natalie, Sean, Oisín, Bronagh, Nessa, Eva, Blaithín, Moya, Saibh, Daniel, Aodhín and Ólan; daughter-in-law Sarah; sons-in-law Brian McNamara, Neil Kelly and Greg Larkin; sister Peggy, brother Charlie, sisters-in-law Jane & Nessa, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass, family and close friends only, will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street 0n Tuesday (December 15) at 12 noon and will be streamed live online.

Burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

_________________________________

The death has occurred (at Abbott Nursing Home Askeaton) of Helen Lynch (née O'Shaughnessy). Late of Croagh and Lurriga, Cappagh, Askeaton.

Beloved wife of the late John and grandmother-in-law of the late Susan. Sadly missed by her only daughter Eileen, son-in-law James Roche; grandsons John, Eamon, Seamus, Emmett, Neville and Diarmuid; their wives Niamh, Deirdre M, Deirdre C, Anne; her 16 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Croagh, on Tuesday (December 14) at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery, Croagh.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Regan (née Carey) of Ishlawn, Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon. formerly of Kilmurray, Martinstown, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her baby daughter and her sister Rita. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Noel; sons John, Bartley, Noel and Nathy; daughter Mary; brothers Andy and Pat; sisters Nora (Kelly), Eileen (Sullivan) and Breda (Tierney); grandchildren Séan, Kevin, Conor, Aisling, Jack, Ciarán, Luke, Oisín, Katelyn, Anna-Mai and Noel; daughters-in-law Patricia, Colette and Joanne; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May will be removed from her home on Tuesday (December 15) at 10.30am to St. Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen (via Castlemore) arriving for Funeral Mass 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcolman cemetery.

A live-stream of May’s Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

Family flowers only. Donations in memory of May can be made to any of the following charities - Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Western Alzheimer’s, St Vincent de Paul or Croí.

May they all rest in peace