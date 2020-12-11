Deaths in Limerick - December 11, 2020

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Ned Ahern of New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Predeceased by his sister Joan.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Ann-Maria, son Danny, their mother Joan, son-in-law Josh, Danny’s partner Claire, grandson Elias, grand-daughter Ornela, sister Helen, brother Mossie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Ned's Funeral cortège will depart his sister Helen’s home in Mountmahon on Monday at 10am and travel, via Knockbrack and New Street, to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass (family only) at 11am - click here to watch live-stream

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the Funeral cortège will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Monday at 12 noon on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale

_________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus' Hospital) of Kevin (The Villa) O'Dwyer of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Late of Weston Villa, Telecom Éireann and LDMC

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary; daughters Debbie and Marianne; sons Mike, Timmy and Kevin; grandchildren Megan, Josh, Abby, Elly, Matthew, Peter, Zoe, Anna, Nicole, Kayley and Leah; sons in-law, daughters in-law all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (December 14) at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Burial afterwards to Mt St Laurence (Ext) cemetery.

House private. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Camillus Hospital.

Kevin's Funeral cortège will pass the family home in Garryglass Avenue, after Mass on Monday, for neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Regan (née Carey) of Ishlawn, Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon. formerly of Kilmurray, Martinstown, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her baby daughter and her sister Rita. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Noel; sons John, Bartley, Noel and Nathy; daughter Mary; brothers Andy and Pat; sisters Nora (Kelly), Eileen (Sullivan) and Breda (Tierney); grandchildren Séan, Kevin, Conor, Aisling, Jack, Ciarán, Luke, Oisín, Katelyn, Anna-Mai and Noel; daughters-in-law Patricia, Colette and Joanne; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family flowers only. Donations in memory of May can be made to any of the following charities - Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Western Alzheimer’s, St Vincent de Paul or Croí

_________________________________

The death has occurred (Unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork) of Mary Riordan (née Herlihy) of Lisballyhea, Ballyhea, County Cork. Formerly of Garryfine, Bruree, Limerick. Late of Herlihy's Pub

Beloved wife of the late Jackie and much loved mother of John and Marie (Harty). Grandmother to Jack, Rachel and Ciara. Survived her her family and her son-in-law Anthony; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Sunday (October 13) at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ballyhea with burial afterwards in Kilabraher Cemetery. Mary's Mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace