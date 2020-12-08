Deaths in Limerick - December 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Marie Therese Whyte (née Curtin), Alphamstone, Suffolk U.K. and formerly of Dublin and O’Connell Avenue, Limerick.

At Colchester General Hospital after a long battle with cancer bravely fought. Beloved wife of Patrick (Pat), loving mother of Stephen and David and proud grandmother of Sophie May, Jonathan and Patrick. She will be very sadly missed by her sister Carolyn (Hillery), her brother John, her aunt Veronica and her daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday (14th December) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass for Marie Therese will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Marie’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.

The death has occurred of Bernie O'Donoghue (née Murphy), Reens West, Ardagh and formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice, sons Eamon and John, daughter-in-law Katherine, granddaughter Leah, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in Monagea Church on Friday, 11th December, at 12 noon. Burial after in Monagea cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Riedys Undertakers.

The death has occurred of John P. O'Donnell, Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, and Carrigoran House, late of Sandymount, Dublin.

Peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Adriana, Dearly loved father of Fiona, Emer and Siobhan. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Gary and Damien, grandchildren Darragh, Feenagh, Maeve, Lochlann, Evan, Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends on Thursday, 10th December 2020, in St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

John's Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

Family flowers only please. Mass Cards in lieu of your presence or donations to Carrigoran House or Aid to the Church in Need Ireland. In the interests of public health, attendance at John’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.