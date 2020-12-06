Deaths in Limerick - December 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Maura Tallon (née Reidy), Rowan Court, Kennedy Park and formerly of Windmill, Limerick.

Maura died at peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her daughters Catherine & Mary, grandchildren Peter, Jacqueline, Martin, Dean & Simone, great-grandchildren Liam, Ryan, Ortlaith, Gavin, Cathal, Zoey, Sophia & Conor, her sisters Margaret & Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Maura’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Tuesday (Dec. 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Eleanor Macken, Terenure, Dublin and Limerick.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the wonderful team in Desmond Centre, Highfield Healthcare, on 4th December, 2020, following a 50 year struggle with illness, borne with resilience, dignity and humour. Predeceased by her parents Matt and Eleanor (née Coen), brothers John SJ and James SC. Greatly missed by sisters and brother Marion, Frank, Sheila and Nuala, brothers-in-law Andrew and Pádraig, sisters-in-law Maeve and Susan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with government guidance, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 8th December, at 1.30pm and may be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/FRTeKwjpKhk

Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on rip.ie

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis’

The death has occurred of Aelish (Elizabeth) DSR FORDE (née McMahon), South Park, Foxrock, Dublin formerly of Lisea, South Circular Road.

Suddenly, following a short illness in the care of the staff of St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Hubert. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Wendy, sisters Marjorie, twin Maeve and brothers Hugh and Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister Anne (Greene), brothers Desmond and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends and her colleagues in Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Loughlinstown Hospital.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed online on Wednesday morning at 11am at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock

House private. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, Lower Rathmines Road, D06 A9P3 or www.cfireland.ie Those who would have liked to attend the funeral may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on rip.ie

“May Aelish rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Teresa Daly (née McGuinness), Tooreen, Croom and formerly of Ballintra, Co. Donegal.

Peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of all the staff at Adare and District Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Maurice, daughters Marie (O’Sullivan), Margaret (Phelan), Kathleen (McEnery), sons-in-law Ben, Michael and Declan, daughter-in-law Angela, her adoring grandchildren Kevin, Mark, Amy, Becky, Robbie, Emma, Chloe, and Brian, brothers Benny, Thomas, Liam, and Gabriel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains leaving her home Tuesday morning at 11am to St Mary’s Church, Croom, for 11.30am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom as per Covid guidelines while adhering to government direction. Mass will be streamed live on http://croomparish.ie/ Sympathies can be expressed through the link on rip.ie or letters and cards of sympathies can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom.

Family flowers only. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Cyril Collins (Ex Garda Siochana), Castle Court, Ballina, Mayo and Newcastle West.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son Sean and sister Betty. Cyril, beloved father of Michael and Moira. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, sisters Ita, Peggy, Pauline and Birdy, daughter-in-law Noirín, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Saoirse, Muireann, Iarlaith, Noah and Donagh, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery, arriving at 1.30pm approx. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at http://ballinaparish.org/ Family flowers only. Donations if desired to: Palliative Care, c/o McGowan's Funeral Directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines Cyril's funeral Mass will be private to family only (25 people).

The death has occurred of Patrick Clancy, Grange, and late joint president of Ardpatrick and Kilfinane Coursing Club.

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Kay. Dearly loved father of Edward, Michael and Margaret. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Alec, daughter-in-law Maeve, grandchildren Christina, Emilia and Cora, sister Mary, brother Ned, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (December 8th) at 12.30pm in St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church, Grange, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Tim Cahill, Stone Cottage, Portauns, Kilmallock.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at The University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (née Martin), his loving daughters Majella and Shirley, sons Diarmaid, Fergal, Cyril and Timothy, sons in law John and Danny, daughters in law Gitta, Catherine, Niamh and Ana, sisters Sheila (McManus), Margaret (Leonard), sisters in law Peggy (O’Connell) and Philomena (Martin), his adoring grandchildren Owen, Niamh, Saoirse, Joshua, Lucy, Gavin, Anna, Mia, Harry and baby Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, especially all the staff and customers of Cahill’s Homevalue Hardware, Kilmallock.

May He Rest In Peace

Tim’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, December 8th, at 1.20pm and will travel along the main street, passing Cahill's Homevalue Hardware, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects and will arrive at S.S Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, for requiem Mass at 2pm, which will be confined to family and close friends. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Daffodil Ward, University Hospital, Limerick. Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Funeral viewing link details to follow.

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Tim’s Funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time, can leave a message of support and condolence on rip.ie Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.