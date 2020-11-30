Deaths in Limerick - November 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Esther Hickey (née Hughes)

Of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, sons Anthony and Declan, daughters Cathriona, Sharon and Martina, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Hughes and Hickey families, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday, December 3 at 11.00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Esther's Funeral cortège, will travel along Childers Road, after Mass to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Fr. Joseph C.Ss.R. McLoughlin

Of the Redemptorists, Mount St Alphonsus

Unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of Thorpe's Nursing Home on November 29, 2020. Mourned by his Redemptorist Community, his sister Marie, his brother-in-law Bryan Cunningham, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and Brazil.

Removal on Tuesday, December 1, from the monastery to Mount St Alphonsus Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 2, at 11.30am, followed by Burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. The funeral will be private with attendance restricted to close family and Redemptorists. The funeral Mass will be streamed on www.novena.ie. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The death has occurred of John Moloney

Of `The Willows`, Ballinacurra

Late of Sallygardens, Golf Links Road, Ballysimon and John Moloney Motors.

On November 28, 2020 (peacefully) at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Hurley). Adored father of Ger, Sandra, Judy and the late Colm and Michael, cherished grandfather of Aoife, Martha, Hannah, Denise, Jay, Maggie and Maeve, great grandfather of Oisin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law, sisters Aine and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family circle and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 11.00am in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Funeral afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Callaghan (née Ryan)

Of Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road and Farranshone

Formerly of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gerard and sister of the recently deceased Patricia McInerney. Adored mother of Ken, Colm and Brian. Sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren Evan, Lucy and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Rosemarie and Aisling, brother Noel Ryan, the extended Ryan and O'Callaghan families and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Maureen's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, December 2 to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

Maureen's family, would appreciate donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Oncology Unit, of University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney (née Burke)

Of Carrowcubic, Ballycastle, Co Mayo and Limerick City

In the care of the staff of St Joseph's Hospital , Ballina.

Sadly missed by her daughter Nuala, sons Michael, Pat and John; sisters Julia, (USA), and Peggy (Canada), brother Martin (Meath), her nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends, may she rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynn's funeral home Killala, on Monday from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass in St Bridget's church, Ballycastle, on Tuesday at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballycastle cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the Ballycastle Facebook page.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, church is confined to family, relations and friends

The death has occurred of Anthony Neville

Of Foynes and Newbury, England.

On November 15, 2020

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Rebecca, brothers, sisters, uncle Tommy Neville, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral prayers at St. Senan’s Church, Foynes at 12noon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

In keeping with HSE guidelines Anthony’s funeral will be for family and close friends.