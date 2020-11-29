Deaths in Limerick - November 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Moore, Castlegrey, Kilcornan.

In loving memory of Mick Moore, who passed away, suddenly, on Saturday, November 28th. A much loved husband to Helen and cherished father to Conor, Daniel and the late Gillian. Predeceased by parents Mick and Peg, brother Tom and sister in law Gertie. Survived by brother Bill, aunt and uncle, aunt in law, brother and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will be held.



The funeral mass will be streamed live on the following link

https://youtu.be/YMKYYmj-Dbc



May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick J. Greensmith, Gort na Rí, Athenry, Galway / Ballysheedy / Charleville.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Yvonne, Elaine and Fiona, his cherished grandchildren Siobhán, Ciarán, Roisín and great-grandchild Jenson, sister Eileen, sons-in-law Brian, Kish and Steve, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately, for family and close friends, at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry on Wednesday, December 2nd, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:00am to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE