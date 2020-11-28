Deaths in Limerick - November 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Kieran Bennett

Of Rathkeale and Ardagh

On November 26, 2020. Deeply regretted by his wife Colleen, son Kieran (jnr), daughters Mary and Becky, sisters, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Carrigkerry Church this Tuesday, December 1, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Roisín Hayes (née Moylan)

Of Limerick and Kinvara, Co Galway

On November 27, 2020 at University Hospital Limerick, where she received excellent care in Ward 3B. Singer, harpist, teacher and home-maker, she was much loved by her husband, John, and daughter, Alicia.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Mary O’Moore, niece and nephew, sisters and brother-in-law, colleagues, and cherished friends. Pre-deceased by her parents Kieran and Tiffy (née Winkle), brother Tony and brother-in-law, Desmond.

In the interests of public health, attendance at her Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines. The Mass and Commendation will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Rd., Limerick on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am. (The service may, however, be viewed remotely via the Parish web-cam). Burial afterwards at Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Children’s Grief Centre, Ashbourne Ave., South Circular Rd., Limerick V94 A5NA.

‘Till the white rose blooms again…Goodbye my love, Goodbye’.

The death has occurred of Betty O'Connell

Of Old Road, Grange, Kilmallock

Died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, Friday, November 27 2020. Deeply regretted by her husband Pa, sons Anthony, Danny and John, daughter Liz, grandchildren, brothers Mickey, Jackie, Tommy and Ger, sisters Mary, Carmel, Anne, Helen, Bridget, Imelda and Joan, daughters-in-law Miriam and Nicola, son-in-law John, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Betty's Funeral Mass for family and close relatives will take place Monday, November 30, at 11.30am in St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church, Grange,.

Mass will be live streamed, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Richie O'Malley

Of Tubber, Murroe

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Late of Killeenagarriff.

Deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughter Maura ,sons Richard, Anthony and Noel, son-in-law Pa (Ryan-al) daughters-in-law Clodagh and Noreen, his adored grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, on Monday, November 30 at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://funerals live.ie/richie-o-malley/

Funeral procession will pass the 5 Roads, on the way to the graveyard at approximately 12.30pm.

Message of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.